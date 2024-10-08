Moose and 680 CJOB Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Schedule

October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with 680 CJOB, announced today the broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 regular season.

All 72 regular season Moose games will stream at CJOB.com/sports (direct link: manitobamoose.leanplayer.com), MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and the Winnipeg Jets App. Daniel Fink returns for his sixth season as the play-by-play voice of the Moose. Broadcasts begin 15 minutes prior to puck drop and games will be followed by a post-game show to wrap up the action.

In addition to the online feed, 680 CJOB will broadcast 19 Moose games. Coverage on 680 CJOB begins just before puck drop, with pre-game coverage available online. Featured games this season include:

Saturday, Oct. 12 at Iowa (6 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 27 vs. Rockford (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 10 at Texas (5 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 15 at Abbotsford (6 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. Rockford (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. Texas (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 19 vs. Toronto (2 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Grand Rapids (2 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. Iowa (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 9 vs. Iowa (1 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. Milwaukee (2 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 17 vs. Milwaukee (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 23 at Toronto (3 p.m.)

Saturday, March 8 vs. Calgary (2 p.m.)

Saturday, March 15 at Iowa (6 p.m.)

Sunday, March 22 vs. Abbotsford (6 p.m.)

Saturday, March 29 at Rockford (7 p.m.)

Sunday, April 6 vs. Chicago (2 p.m.)

Friday, April 18 at Texas (7 p.m.)

All times central

The Moose open their 25th Season on Saturday, Oct. 12 in Iowa against the Wild at 6 p.m. CT. Listen on 680 CJOB, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE, or the Winnipeg Jets App.

Tickets for the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, on Saturday, Oct. 26 are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

