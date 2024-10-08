Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Prepares for Season Opener on Saturday
October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Penguins take on Checkers at home, then ride the bus to Springfield for Sunday matinée
Preseason Rewind
Oct. 1-Oct. 6 (3-0-1-0)
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins opened their preseason with a decisive, 6-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center. Two days later, the Penguins climbed out of a two-goal hole and survived the Hershey Bears in a shootout, 4-3. That victory improved the team to 3-0-0-0 all-time in its 'Learn With Hockey' School & STEM day game. However, Hershey got payback by beating Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Giant Center in overtime, 4-3. The Penguins closed out their exhibition slate with another dominant showing against the Phantoms, winning 5-1 on Sunday at home. Rookie Sergei Murashov started the first three preseason games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, going 2-0-1 and stopping 53 of the 61 shots he faced. Logan Pietila led the team with five points (1G-4A) in three games, and he scored the shootout winner in Thursday morning's win.
The Week Ahead
Saturday, Oct. 12 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte
The Penguins open their 2024-25 campaign on home ice, hosting the Charlotte Checkers. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton finished last season two points better than Charlotte, but the teams split their eight-game season series at four wins apiece. The Penguins are 13-9-3-0 (.580) all-time in home openers. Saturday will also feature a pregame "Pentoberfest" celebration. Starting at 3:00 p.m., there will be DJs, concessions and family activities outside of Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Sunday, Oct. 13 - PENGUINS at Springfield
It's a quick turnaround from the opener to the Penguins' first road game, as they take on the Thunderbirds at 3:05 p.m. Springfield brings back its captain, Matthew Peca, for a fourth season. Peca missed the last two months of last season with an injury, but he has amassed 17 points (7G-10A) in 15 regular-season and playoff games against the Pens since joining the T-Birds in 2021.
Ice Chips
- Saturday will mark Kirk MacDonald's first regular-season game as head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
- Logan Pietila's five points were the most points by a Penguin in a single preseason since defenseman Tim Erixon had five points (1G-4A) in 2017.
- Defenseman Filip Král will be the first player in Penguins history to wear No. 82 in the regular season.
2023-24 DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 72 53 14 0 5 111 .771
2. Providence 72 42 21 6 3 93 .646
3. PENGUINS 72 39 24 8 1 87 .604
4. Charlotte 72 39 26 7 0 85 .590
5. Hartford 72 34 28 7 3 78 .542
6. Lehigh Valley 72 32 31 6 3 73 .507
7. Springfield 72 30 37 3 2 65 .451
8. Bridgeport 72 25 38 7 2 59 .410
2024-25 NEW PENGUINS
NAME Pos. Ht Wt Age AHL Season
Sebastian Aho D 5'11" 177 28 4th
Emil Bemström RW 6'0" 195 25 4th
Scooter Brickey D 6'4" 215 25 1st
Tristan Broz C 6'0" 190 21 1st
Nate Clurman D 6'2" 205 26 4th
Mac Hollowell D 5'9" 170 25 6th
Jimmy Huntington C 6'0" 200 25 6th
Boko Imama D 6'1" 222 28 8th
Ville Koivunen LW 6'0" 172 21 1st
Filip Král D 6'2" 198 24 3rd
Filip Larsson G 6'2" 194 26 2nd
Sergei Murashov G 6'2" 172 20 1st
Owen Pickering D 6'4" 185 20 1st
Logan Pietila RW 5'11" 185 24 1st
Dan Renouf D 6'3" 198 30 9th
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Sat, Oct. 12 Charlotte Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.
Sun, Oct. 13 Springfield MassMutual Center 3:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION
Mon, Oct. 7 (D) Sebastian Aho Assigned by PIT
Mon, Oct. 7 (LW) Boko Imama Assigned by PIT
Sun, Oct. 6 (LW) Jack Beck Assigned to WHL
Sun, Oct. 6 (C) Atley Calvert Assigned to WHL
Sun, Oct. 6 (RW) Mathieu De St. Phalle Assigned to WHL
Sun, Oct. 6 (C) Kyle Jackson Assigned to WHL
Sun, Oct. 6 (C) Gabe Klassen Assigned to WHL
Sun, Oct. 6 (D) Mats Lindgren Assigned to WHL
Sun, Oct. 6 (LW) Bennett MacArthur Reassigned by PIT to WHL
