Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Prepares for Season Opener on Saturday

October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins take on Checkers at home, then ride the bus to Springfield for Sunday matinée

Preseason Rewind

Oct. 1-Oct. 6 (3-0-1-0)

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins opened their preseason with a decisive, 6-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center. Two days later, the Penguins climbed out of a two-goal hole and survived the Hershey Bears in a shootout, 4-3. That victory improved the team to 3-0-0-0 all-time in its 'Learn With Hockey' School & STEM day game. However, Hershey got payback by beating Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Giant Center in overtime, 4-3. The Penguins closed out their exhibition slate with another dominant showing against the Phantoms, winning 5-1 on Sunday at home. Rookie Sergei Murashov started the first three preseason games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, going 2-0-1 and stopping 53 of the 61 shots he faced. Logan Pietila led the team with five points (1G-4A) in three games, and he scored the shootout winner in Thursday morning's win.

The Week Ahead

Saturday, Oct. 12 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

The Penguins open their 2024-25 campaign on home ice, hosting the Charlotte Checkers. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton finished last season two points better than Charlotte, but the teams split their eight-game season series at four wins apiece. The Penguins are 13-9-3-0 (.580) all-time in home openers. Saturday will also feature a pregame "Pentoberfest" celebration. Starting at 3:00 p.m., there will be DJs, concessions and family activities outside of Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Sunday, Oct. 13 - PENGUINS at Springfield

It's a quick turnaround from the opener to the Penguins' first road game, as they take on the Thunderbirds at 3:05 p.m. Springfield brings back its captain, Matthew Peca, for a fourth season. Peca missed the last two months of last season with an injury, but he has amassed 17 points (7G-10A) in 15 regular-season and playoff games against the Pens since joining the T-Birds in 2021.

Ice Chips

- Saturday will mark Kirk MacDonald's first regular-season game as head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

- Logan Pietila's five points were the most points by a Penguin in a single preseason since defenseman Tim Erixon had five points (1G-4A) in 2017.

- Defenseman Filip Král will be the first player in Penguins history to wear No. 82 in the regular season.

2023-24 DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 72 53 14 0 5 111 .771

2. Providence 72 42 21 6 3 93 .646

3. PENGUINS 72 39 24 8 1 87 .604

4. Charlotte 72 39 26 7 0 85 .590

5. Hartford 72 34 28 7 3 78 .542

6. Lehigh Valley 72 32 31 6 3 73 .507

7. Springfield 72 30 37 3 2 65 .451

8. Bridgeport 72 25 38 7 2 59 .410

2024-25 NEW PENGUINS

NAME Pos. Ht Wt Age AHL Season

Sebastian Aho D 5'11" 177 28 4th

Emil Bemström RW 6'0" 195 25 4th

Scooter Brickey D 6'4" 215 25 1st

Tristan Broz C 6'0" 190 21 1st

Nate Clurman D 6'2" 205 26 4th

Mac Hollowell D 5'9" 170 25 6th

Jimmy Huntington C 6'0" 200 25 6th

Boko Imama D 6'1" 222 28 8th

Ville Koivunen LW 6'0" 172 21 1st

Filip Král D 6'2" 198 24 3rd

Filip Larsson G 6'2" 194 26 2nd

Sergei Murashov G 6'2" 172 20 1st

Owen Pickering D 6'4" 185 20 1st

Logan Pietila RW 5'11" 185 24 1st

Dan Renouf D 6'3" 198 30 9th

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Sat, Oct. 12 Charlotte Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Oct. 13 Springfield MassMutual Center 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Mon, Oct. 7 (D) Sebastian Aho Assigned by PIT

Mon, Oct. 7 (LW) Boko Imama Assigned by PIT

Sun, Oct. 6 (LW) Jack Beck Assigned to WHL

Sun, Oct. 6 (C) Atley Calvert Assigned to WHL

Sun, Oct. 6 (RW) Mathieu De St. Phalle Assigned to WHL

Sun, Oct. 6 (C) Kyle Jackson Assigned to WHL

Sun, Oct. 6 (C) Gabe Klassen Assigned to WHL

Sun, Oct. 6 (D) Mats Lindgren Assigned to WHL

Sun, Oct. 6 (LW) Bennett MacArthur Reassigned by PIT to WHL

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.