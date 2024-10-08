Who's Ready to Party? IceHogs Opening Night Block Party this Saturday
October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Your new favorite IceHogs tradition is back! Our Opening Night Block Party, presented by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford, is back and better than ever this Saturday. The party starts at 4 p.m. on Elm and Main streets outside the BMO Center.
Free T-Shirts
Another unique IceHogs T-shirt is yours for the taking starting at the Block Party! What does this year's shirt look like? It's a secret. But we think you R going to love it.
Live Music from Trippin' Billies
The wildly popular Chicago-based Dave Matthews Band tribute group Trippin' Billies will rock the streets for the block party starting at 4:30.
Food and Drink Aplenty
We are welcoming back Blaz'in Magic BBQ, Cheezy's Grilled Cheeses, Inzombia Coffee, Olivo Taco, and Quixotic Bakery to provide a wide array of delectable local food and drink. As a special bonus this year, the IceHogs teamed up with Dairyhaus to ask our fans to submit ideas for an IceHogs-inspired ice cream flavor and the winning flavor will be unveiled and available to purchase and enjoy for the first time at the Opening Night Block Party!
Craft Beer Tasting
Sample some unique craft beers thanks to Lamonica Beverages! Be sure to check-in at the beer tasting table to get your wristband.
Red Carpet Player Arrivals
See your IceHogs for the first time this season when they get introduced at the Block Party. Players will be announced and walk through the party into the BMO Center at approximately 4:45 p.m.
Street Hockey for the Kids
Bring the kids for some street hockey in the Rockford Park District's inflatable rink!
Double T Live
Double T from 96.7 The Eagle will be broadcasting live from the Block Party to get you hyped for Opening Night puck drop!
IceHogs vs. Griffins
Oh yeah, about the game. Doors open at 6 and puck drops on the IceHogs season at 7. While you do not need a ticket for the Block Party, you will need a ticket for the game. So get yours now!
