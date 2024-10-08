Roadrunners Inaugural Face-Off Gala Set for October 16
October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners have announced that their first-ever Face-Off Gala will take place on Wednesday, October 16 at 6 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center. This event has been held as a luncheon over the Team's first eight seasons but will now be an evening event creating more of an opportunity for fans to attend.
The Gala will be the first opportunity for fans to meet the 2024-25 Tucson Roadrunners players and coaches; with hearing from Team President Bob Hoffman, Head Coach Steve Potvin and TCC General Manager Glenn Grabski. In addition, there will be food and drink, raffles, videos and other programming to get everyone ready for the team's Home Opener at the Tucson Arena on Friday, October 19.
"We are very excited to shift this event to an evening Gala giving more fans an opportunity to be a part of getting our team ready and acclimated to Tucson for the upcoming season," said Bob Hoffman, Roadrunners Team President. "What better way to get pumped up and ready for the Home Opener and what better way to meet the new players joining the Roadrunners and re-introduce yourself to those returning."
The Gala is a ticketed event that is free of charge to Dusty's Force Members with the cost for Season Ticket Members set at $50 and for non-members set at $60. To purchase your tickets or to request more information HERE.
Tickets for the Home Opener are now available as well with the first game of the 2024-25 season set for Saturday, October 19 with face-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the pre-game Red Carpet event taking place starting at 4:30 p.m.
