Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Gemel Smith to PTO

October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Gemel Smith to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Smith, 30, skated in 20 games with the Kunlun Red Star of the KHL last season tallying three goals and six assists. He also played in 15 games with the Minsk Dynamo earning four goals and one assist. The Toronto, Ontario native previously spent parts of four seasons with the Crunch from 2019 to 2023.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound center has appeared in 91 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars since 2016 recording 25 points (12g, 13a). He has also played in 356 games AHL games with the Henderson Silver Knights, Crunch, Grand Rapids Griffins, Providence Bruins and Texas Stars accumulating 234 points (99g, 135a).

Smith was selected by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round, 104th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

