FC Tulsa Mourns the Loss of Modou Jadama

October 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa is deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of former player Modou Jadama, who lost his life on Wednesday.

Born in Serrekunda, The Gambia, Jadama made a significant impact during his time with the club. He first arrived in Tulsa in 2017 and quickly became a core member of the squad, starting at center back in 28 of 30 appearances with the then-Tulsa Roughnecks FC. His professional journey saw him make his MLS debut on June 9, 2018, with the Portland Timbers, before playing for Portland Timbers 2 and Atlanta United 2. He returned to Tulsa in 2021, starting in 22 of 24 matches with FC Tulsa while recording an assist during play.

Jadama was not only a talented player but also a cherished member of the FC Tulsa family. He will be remembered for his contributions on and off the field.

Our thoughts and condolences are with Modou's family and friends during this difficult time. He was 30 years old.

