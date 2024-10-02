Rhode Island FC Announces 2025 Season Ticket Membership Benefits

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC unveiled its benefits package for 2025 Season Ticket Members. The 2025 package is highlighted by several new benefits for the 2025 USL Championship season to be played at the brand-new home stadium of Rhode Island FC, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing. While current Season Ticket Members have had early access to an online 3D select-a-seat viewing experience to choose their seats for the club's first season along the Seekonk River in Downtown Pawtucket, 2025 season ticket memberships are set to go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. ET at rhodeislandfc.com.

"We are really excited to bring back 2024 season ticket membership benefits while also introducing a special slate of perks for the 2025 season at our new home," said Rhode Island FC Senior Vice President of Sales and Service Travis Watkins. "On average, a season ticket membership will save you 17% off single game pricing. Flexibility and affordability will always highlight what we provide for our Members, but we are equally proud to unveil just a few of our new offerings that increase the value and exclusivity of being a Season Ticket Member."

In addition to the most affordable ticket pricing available, starting at just $16.36 per match, 2025 Season Ticket Members will continue to have access to a number of benefits. The option to set up interest-free payment plans provides a tremendous advantage. Members can purchase additional tickets to matches at member rates and make use of flexible seating to move their seats to sit with additional guests.

Members next season will also continue to receive discounts on merchandise, have first selection for tickets to home playoff matches, and receive regular communication, updates and discount opportunities from a personal service representative. The RIFC flexible exchange program remains in place for 2025, giving Members the opportunity to swap tickets from one match to another. Access to other RIFC events, including open practice sessions, autograph/photo opportunities and exhibition matches, also remains an exclusive benefit in 2025.

New for next season, 2025 Members will receive discounts on concessions, priority access to tickets for non-soccer events at the 10,500+ capacity, state-of-the-art stadium, such as concerts and comedy shows, and will have their names prominently recognized within the stadium. Additional new benefits for 2025 will be announced in the coming weeks.

RIFC is set to move into its new home in 2025 as a successful inaugural season nears its conclusion. Still in the battle for the 2024 playoffs in its first year, RIFC returns home for its third-to-last home match at Beirne Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. to welcome Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

