Match Preview: Republic FC at San Antonio FC

October 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Following its largest win of the year, the Indomitable Club can keep the momentum going with a trip to the Lone Star State and a match against San Antonio FC on Saturday. It's win and we're in for the squad: three points and Republic FC will secure its 10th playoff berth in 11 seasons.

At a Glance: #SAvSAC

Date: Saturday, October 5

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

Venue: Toyota Field (San Antonio, TX)

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Watch Party: MoJos Local Tap & Kitchen (learn more)

Republic FC - The Latest

Mark Briggs' squad picked up its fourth straight clean sheet win at home last Sunday, defeating Western Conference leader New Mexico United 4-0. Sacramento hit the ground quickly as Luis Felipe assisted Russell Cicerone for the opening goal in the 6th minute, before doubling the lead in the 25th minute. They picked right back up on the other side of the break with goals from Aldair Sanchez and Kieran Phillips, who was assisted by Jack Gurr.

Republic FC has now held opponents scoreless for 407 minutes at Heart Health Park. Danny Vitiello came up big with five saves to earn the club's 14th shutout of the year, and reach a new career high with 13 individual clean sheets. The four-goal performance earned Team of the Week selections for Luis Felipe and Danny Vitiello, as well as a Coach of the Week honor for Mark Briggs, his second of the year.

With three of its five remaining games on the road, the club has an opportunity to get back to the strong away form it showed earlier in the year. After going unbeaten in its first 10 away games, the club has lost its last four, despite long stretches of good play in each match.

Heading into the weekend, Sacramento has moved above Colorado Springs Switchbacks to sit in second in the Western Conference table. Three points - either from a Republic FC win or as a result of other games throughout the week - would guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

Know Your Opponent - San Antonio FC

On the heels of two consecutive losses, San Antonio will need a win on Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Last week against Rhode Island FC, they got off to a rough start and conceded a goal just 18 seconds in, but Juan Agudelo would respond with an equalizer in the 20th minute. Rhode Island answered with a pair of goals on the other side of the break to take all three points.

Agudelo leads the club with eight goals on the season, while Jorge Hernandez has contributed eight assists. Against Rhode Island, he led all players with four chances created.

San Antonio is currently in 10th place in the table, four points behind eighth seed Orange County SC. With a loss or draw against Sacramento, they would fail to qualify to reach the postseason for the first time since 2019.

Head-to-Head

Sacramento has an all-time record of seven wins, four losses, and three draws against San Antonio, and has won the last three head-to-head matches. The Western Conference foes last met at Heart Health Park in August, when Sacramento put in a strong defensive performance that was mirrored by an unrelenting press, resulting in 20 shots to San Antonio's two. Russell Cicerone closed out the performance with a late game-winning penalty. At Toyota Field, however it's San Antonio that's held the edge, holding Republic FC scoreless four times to go undefeated in all but one home match.

Match Notes

Both clubs will be without key parts of their roster as Republic FC's Justin Portillo and San Antonio's Kevon Lambert serve disciplinary suspensions for caution accumulation.

