Freddy Kleemann Earns First Career Team of the Week Selection

April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, USL Championship announced the Week 4 Team of the Week. For the first time in his career, Republic FC defender Freddy Kleemann was named to the league's weekly top squad.

Last Friday against FC Tulsa, the 6'4" centerback was a dominant presence in the air, tying the league's all-time record with 17 aerial duels won - the most by any player since 2019. He also posted nine clearances and four ground duels in his third start for the Indomitable Club. Through three matches, he leads the team with 22 clearances, five blocks, and a league-best 22 aerial duels won. His 75.9% aerial duel success is the best in the Western Conference and second overall.

This is the fourth Team of the Week selection for Republic FC this year. The Indomitable Club has been represented in each of the three weeks the team saw action in March, with Lewis Jamieson taking home Week 1 Player of the Week honors and Russell Cicerone earning a selection in Week 1 and Week 3.

Republic FC is back at Heart Health Park this weekend to host Eastern Conference club Louisville City FC. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. PT and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on FOX40 and Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.