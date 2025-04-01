Marco Micaletto Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 4
April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Marco Micaletto has been named to Team of the Week for week 4 of the 2025 season, presented by Konami eFootball.
Micaletto had an incredible night on Saturday against Indy Eleven where he netted two goals, won three duels, had two clearances, and held a passing accuracy of 72.7%.
Micaletto immediately made an impact upon entering the game in the 40'. Just three minutes later, in the 43', #6 Matt Real sent a chip pass into the box to Micaletto, who took a quick touch before firing the ball into the back of the net, which earned him his first goal of the night.
Then, in the 62', Micaletto took a corner kick and passed it quickly to #11 Quenzi Huerman, who then returned the ball to Micaletto. Micaletto delivered, sending the ball high into the net.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 4
GK - Alex Tambakis, New Mexico United
D - Carlos Guzmán, Monterey Bay FC
D - Beto Ydrach, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
D - Wahab Ackwei, El Paso Locomotive FC
D - Arthur Rogers, FC Tulsa
M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC
M - Marco Micaletto, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
M - Jimmy Medranda, San Antonio FC
M - Adrian Rebollar, Monterey Bay FC
F - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC
F - Luiz Fernando, New Mexico United
Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa
Bench - Damian Las (LOU), Freddy Kleemann (SAC), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Drew Skundrich (LDN), Maalique Foster (IND), Ray Serrano (LOU), Evan Conway (NC)
