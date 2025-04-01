Marco Micaletto Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 4

April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Marco Micaletto has been named to Team of the Week for week 4 of the 2025 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Micaletto had an incredible night on Saturday against Indy Eleven where he netted two goals, won three duels, had two clearances, and held a passing accuracy of 72.7%.

Micaletto immediately made an impact upon entering the game in the 40'. Just three minutes later, in the 43', #6 Matt Real sent a chip pass into the box to Micaletto, who took a quick touch before firing the ball into the back of the net, which earned him his first goal of the night.

Then, in the 62', Micaletto took a corner kick and passed it quickly to #11 Quenzi Huerman, who then returned the ball to Micaletto. Micaletto delivered, sending the ball high into the net.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 4

GK - Alex Tambakis, New Mexico United

D - Carlos Guzmán, Monterey Bay FC

D - Beto Ydrach, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Wahab Ackwei, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Arthur Rogers, FC Tulsa

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Marco Micaletto, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

M - Jimmy Medranda, San Antonio FC

M - Adrian Rebollar, Monterey Bay FC

F - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

F - Luiz Fernando, New Mexico United

Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa

Bench - Damian Las (LOU), Freddy Kleemann (SAC), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Drew Skundrich (LDN), Maalique Foster (IND), Ray Serrano (LOU), Evan Conway (NC)

