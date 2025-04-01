Spencer, Rogers Announced to USL Championship Team of the Week 4 Team

April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - FC Tulsa head coach Luke Spencer and defender Arthur Rogers earned starting nods to the USL Championship Team of the Week for their efforts in week four, the league announced today.

Spencer collects his first weekly award as a head coach, having earned a collection of leaguewide honors as a player with Louisville City FC, including a Player of the Week selection in 2017. Through four matches, FC Tulsa has matched the franchise's best start to a season carrying a 3-1-0 record. His nomination comes after a 1-0 victory that saw FC Tulsa end Sacramento Republic FC's unbeaten season, with forward Taylor Calheira scoring the match-winning header in the 87th minute of action.

"Every player on this team brings it every single day, and they all have their moments - they just have to be ready when they come," Spencer said. "Even the guys who didn't play [on Friday] were fully engaged, from the first whistle to the final whistle. There's a genuine excitement and joy about being part of something bigger than themselves."

On the Starting XI, Rogers makes his second Team of the Week appearance after recording the match-winning assist along with five duel wins and four clearances. A creator, he also generated four chances and eight crosses during play.

FC Tulsa is the lone team in the USL Championship to carry team of the week selections in each of the opening four weeks of action.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 4

GK - Alex Tambakis, New Mexico United

D - Carlos Guzmán, Monterey Bay FC

D - Beto Ydrach, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Wahab Ackwei, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Arthur Rogers, FC Tulsa

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Marco Micaletto, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

M - Jimmy Medranda, San Antonio FC

M - Adrian Rebollar, Monterey Bay FC

F - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

F - Luiz Fernando, New Mexico United

Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa

Bench - Damian Las (LOU), Freddy Kleemann (SAC), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Drew Skundrich (LDN), Maalique Foster (IND), Ray Serrano (LOU), Evan Conway (NC)

