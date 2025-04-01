San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week

April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Jimmy Medranda and Jorge Hernandez have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week after the team's 3-2 win at Lexington SC Saturday.

Medranda netted his first goal for SAFC over the weekend with a spectacular first-half strike to spark the team's comeback victory before assisting Jake LaCava's 83rd-minute winner. The Colombia native added eight recoveries, five duels won and three successful dribbles.

Hernandez scored his second goal in three matches Saturday, converting the game-tying penalty kick against Lexington. The midfielder also provided nine recoveries, while winning seven duels and five fouls.

The awards mark the second Team of the Week appearances for both Medranda and Hernandez, also earning spots in Week 2. The pair of recognitions bring San Antonio's total to six through the first four weeks of the season.

SAFC returns home to face Phoenix Rising FC on Sunday, April 6. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be nationally broadcast on CBS. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 4

GK - Alex Tambakis, New Mexico United

D - Carlos Guzmán, Monterey Bay FC

D - Beto Ydrach, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Wahab Ackwei, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Arthur Rogers, FC Tulsa

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Marco Micaletto, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

M - Jimmy Medranda, San Antonio FC

M - Adrian Rebollar, Monterey Bay FC

F - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

F - Luiz Fernando, New Mexico United

Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa

Bench - Damian Las (LOU), Freddy Kleemann (SAC), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Drew Skundrich (LDN), Maalique Foster (IND), Ray Serrano (LOU), Evan Conway (NC)

