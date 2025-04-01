San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week
April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Jimmy Medranda and Jorge Hernandez have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week after the team's 3-2 win at Lexington SC Saturday.
Medranda netted his first goal for SAFC over the weekend with a spectacular first-half strike to spark the team's comeback victory before assisting Jake LaCava's 83rd-minute winner. The Colombia native added eight recoveries, five duels won and three successful dribbles.
Hernandez scored his second goal in three matches Saturday, converting the game-tying penalty kick against Lexington. The midfielder also provided nine recoveries, while winning seven duels and five fouls.
The awards mark the second Team of the Week appearances for both Medranda and Hernandez, also earning spots in Week 2. The pair of recognitions bring San Antonio's total to six through the first four weeks of the season.
SAFC returns home to face Phoenix Rising FC on Sunday, April 6. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be nationally broadcast on CBS. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 4
GK - Alex Tambakis, New Mexico United
D - Carlos Guzmán, Monterey Bay FC
D - Beto Ydrach, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
D - Wahab Ackwei, El Paso Locomotive FC
D - Arthur Rogers, FC Tulsa
M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC
M - Marco Micaletto, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
M - Jimmy Medranda, San Antonio FC
M - Adrian Rebollar, Monterey Bay FC
F - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC
F - Luiz Fernando, New Mexico United
Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa
Bench - Damian Las (LOU), Freddy Kleemann (SAC), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Drew Skundrich (LDN), Maalique Foster (IND), Ray Serrano (LOU), Evan Conway (NC)
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 1, 2025
- FC Tulsa Inks Goalkeeper John Berner to Short-Term Contract - FC Tulsa
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Oakland Roots SC: April 5, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Ydrach Named to Team of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Spencer, Rogers Announced to USL Championship Team of the Week 4 Team - FC Tulsa
- Wahab Ackwei Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 4 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Freddy Kleemann Earns First Career Team of the Week Selection - Sacramento Republic FC
- Maalique Foster Earns USLC "Team of the Week" Honors - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Marco Micaletto Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 4 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Watsonville Native Adrian Rebollar and Carlos Guzmán Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Monterey Bay FC
- Hartford Heads North to Portland as Open Cup Run Continues - Hartford Athletic
- Legion FC Names Nick Hall as Club's First Chief Business Officer - Birmingham Legion FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week
- San Antonio FC Secures 3-2 Comeback Win Over Lexington SC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Lexington SC 3/29/25
- San Antonio FC to Host Union Deportiva Las Palmas on May 31
- San Antonio FC Posts 2-1 Win Over Oakland Roots Sc