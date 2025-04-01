Wahab Ackwei Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 4
April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Wahab Ackwei earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 4 after scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Hartford Athletic last Saturday.
After returning to the starting lineup, Ackwei made an immediate impact for Locomotive in the road victory. He posted a team-high nine clearances while also chipping in three tackles. He also completed 40 of 47 passes while recording perfect passing accuracy in the final third. His final touch of the match came when he finished off a Gabi Torres corner to secure the full three points for Los Locos.
"I'm very grateful for my contribution to help the team win our first game of the season," Ackwei said. "I wouldn't be able to do it without my teammates. It was a great team performance."
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 4
GK - Alex Tambakis, New Mexico United
D - Carlos Guzmán, Monterey Bay FC
D - Beto Ydrach, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
D - Wahab Ackwei, El Paso Locomotive FC
D - Arthur Rogers, FC Tulsa
M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC
M - Marco Micaletto, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
M - Jimmy Medranda, San Antonio FC
M - Adrian Rebollar, Monterey Bay FC
F - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC
F - Luiz Fernando, New Mexico United
Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa
Bench - Damian Las (LOU), Freddy Kleemann (SAC), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Drew Skundrich (LDN), Maalique Foster (IND), Ray Serrano (LOU), Evan Conway (NC)
