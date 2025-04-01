Legion FC Names Nick Hall as Club's First Chief Business Officer

April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - With the seventh season for Birmingham Legion FC now underway, Alabama's first professional soccer team continues to grow in new ways. That development took another notable step on Tuesday with the hiring of Nick Hall as the club's first ever Chief Business Officer, following a 10-month national search.

"You can feel the excitement for both the growth of soccer and the passion for Legion FC throughout the region," said Hall. "I feel honored in being a part of intertwining the club's brand with our amazing community more than ever before."

Having worked for the last 16 years as an executive in Major League Soccer and Minor League Baseball, highlighted by leading efforts on two new stadium developments in 2018 and 2021, Hall brings a wealth of experience to Birmingham. He will oversee the day-to-day business operations with Legion FC and help push the club to achieve new heights for years to come.

With the addition of Hall in the front office, Jay Heaps' role at the club has been expanded to Chief Soccer Officer and CEO, where his expertise will be felt further on the field with an attention on first team performance and youth development.

"We are excited to welcome Nick to Legion FC and his family to Birmingham," said Heaps who has served as General Manager and President since 2018. "His proven track record in driving business growth and improving fan experience are invaluable as we continue to expand Legion FC's presence in the community. As importantly, we recognize that our recent results have not been acceptable and Nick's hiring will allow us more focus on improving on-field results."

Hall comes to Legion FC having most recently served as the Vice President of Hospitality Strategy with St. Louis City SC in MLS. Prior to that, he was the Executive Vice President of the Fredericksburg Nationals, an MiLB-affiliate of Major League Baseball's Washington Nationals, from 2019-23. Previous stops also include the Amarillo Sod Poodles (San Diego Padres) as the Director of Partnerships from 2018-19 and as the General Manager of the Jackson Generals (Arizona Diamondbacks) from 2016-18, where he became the youngest GM in Southern League history at the time.

Throughout his time in MiLB, Hall was nominated as Executive of the Year three seasons with his teams consistently leading the league in attendance. Most notably, Hall led his team in winning a League award for Community Service and was nominated for the John Henry Moss Award, recognizing the team with the most outstanding community service, support and leadership within the baseball industry.

"After an extensive search, we're thrilled to have Nick join Legion FC as Chief Business Officer," said Club Chairman James Outland. "His past experience and leadership in sports are essential as he will lead business operations and expand Legion's revenue opportunities to help us continue to grow both on and off the field."

Following a three-match road trip, Legion FC returns home on Sunday, April 13 when it hosts El Paso Locomotive FC. Kick-off from Protective Stadium is set for 4:00 p.m. CT. The club is urging fans to "Pack Protective" for this nationally televised match with tickets available HERE. The club is also offering a special Legion FC Tradition Package that includes specialty t-shirts and early suite access to watch the conclusion of the final day of the golf tournament in Augusta. The first annual Legion FC Sports Business Forum will also be held in the VIP Club Lounger prior to the match. Those interested can get more information and purchase their tickets.

Additionally, select 2025 season ticket packages, featuring the club's upcoming group stage matches in the USL Jagermeister Cup, are available.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 1, 2025

Legion FC Names Nick Hall as Club's First Chief Business Officer - Birmingham Legion FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.