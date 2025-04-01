FC Tulsa Inks Goalkeeper John Berner to Short-Term Contract
April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa announced today it has signed goalkeeper John Berner to a short-term contract, pending league and federation approval.
Berner, 34, joins the club after most recently playing for MLS NEXT Pro side Atlanta United 2. An accomplished veteran, Berner carries MLS experience with the Colorado Rapids while helping anchor the last line of defense for multiple USL Championship and MLS NEXT Pro clubs.
A native of St. Louis, Missouri, the Colorado Rapids selected Berner as the No. 35 overall pick in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft out of SIU-Edwardsville.
He made his MLS debut on March 15, 2014, at New York Red Bulls and played the following season on loan with Charlotte Independence in the USL Championship, starting 17 matches. During the 2016 season, he recorded a career-high seven clean sheets in 20 appearances for Independence. Berner went on to join Phoenix Rising FC on loan in 2017, signing a year-long contract the following season, and also played on loan for OKC Energy FC under the guidance of FC Tulsa assistant coach Alexis Vizarelis.
In 2021, Berner joined Memphis 901 FC, where he played every minute in goal until a ruptured right Achilles tendon ended his season. After re-signing with Memphis in 2022, he moved to Huntsville City FC in 2023. There, Berner played a dual role as both player and coach during the club's inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season, finishing with eight starts and 28 total saves.
Prior to Colorado, Berner enjoyed a standout collegiate career at SIU-Edwardsville, where he earned Missouri Valley Conference Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2012 and 2013, along with First Team All-MVC recognition in 2012.
