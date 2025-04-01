Spencer Building Foundation, Embracing Growth in First Year at the Helm

TULSA - As the final whistle echoed through ONEOK Field on Friday evening, the celebration wasn't just about another win - it was a moment that resonated throughout the city. FC Tulsa had just secured its first victory over Sacramento Republic FC in 15 matches and its fourth win in five games, marking the best start in franchise history. Leading the charge from the touchline was a familiar face now donning a new title: Head Coach Luke Spencer.

After joining the club as an assistant coach this past season, Spencer garnered leaguewide attention and was courted by multiple clubs across professional ranks. However, he made a defining choice, returning to Tulsa at the helm.

From Striker to Sidelines

A proven winner on the field, Spencer made his mark as a forward at Xavier University, where he tallied 29 goals across 70 matches and became the first Musketeer ever selected in the MLS SuperDraft when the New England Revolution took him 23rd overall in 2013. His professional journey led him to the USL Championship, where he ultimately flourished with Louisville City FC, winning back-to-back league titles in 2017 and 2018.

Spencer's knack for delivering in big moments was evident when he netted the championship-winning goal in the 2018 USL Cup Final, securing MVP honors.

"Being part of a championship team teaches you what it takes to win," Spencer said. "Every detail matters, every moment counts, and that mindset is something I've carried with me into coaching."

Building Blocks

ONEOK Field wasn't Spencer's first time in the coaching saddle.

While still playing in his championship run in 2018, Spencer took on the role of joint interim manager for Louisville City FC, leading the team to a 4-2-1 record. His seamless transition from player to coach continued beyond his playing days, where he was appointed director of the club's boys' academy in 2020 and played a key role in developing one of the most successful youth pipelines in USL Championship history. Six academy players earned first-team contracts under his leadership, including Josh Wydner, who progressed to the U.S. Men's National Team before signing with European powerhouse Benfica.

"Coaching is about growth - not just for the players but for myself, as well," Spencer said. "I've been fortunate to learn from some great mentors, and those lessons continue to shape how I approach this role."

A Year of Foundation and Firsts

FC Tulsa is off to a strong start, but the results have been rooted in foundation.

On Tuesday, Spencer notched his first Team of the Week nod, at least, in his coaching career. After a Taylor Calheira goal lifted FC Tulsa past Sacramento Republic, 1-0, FC Tulsa matched its strongest start in league play through four games while logging its first season winning four of its first five across all competitions. After taking down Tulsa Athletic to open the U.S. Open Cup, the club has captured marquee wins, defeating the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Sacramento Republic FC for the first time in franchise history.

"Every player on this team brings it every single day, and they all have their moments - they just have to be ready when they come," Spencer said. "Even the guys who didn't play [on Friday] were fully engaged, from the first whistle to the final whistle. There's a genuine excitement and joy about being part of something bigger than themselves."

