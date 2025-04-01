Maalique Foster Earns USLC "Team of the Week" Honors

April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven forward Maalique Foster

(Indy Eleven)

Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven forward Maalique Foster has been named to the USL Championship "Team of the Week" for Week 4 of the regular season after he scored his 21st career USLC goal vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday at Carroll Stadium.

Boys in Blue defender Aedan Stanley played a beautiful cross from the left side across the area to Foster on the right side of the box and Foster buried just inside the near post with his left foot to give his team a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. In the match, Foster tied for a team-best three chances created and he added four shots, six crosses attempted, and 14 passes completed in the final third.

On the season, Foster leads Indy Eleven in chances created (5), he is second in fouls won (5), and third in shots (3) while playing 249 minutes and starting all three matches. The Portmore, Jamaica, native is tied for 26th in the USLC in chances created.

This marks the second time that the 28-year-old Foster has earned "Team of the Week" recognition as a member of the Boys in Blue, as he received that status after scoring his first Indy Eleven goal vs. El Paso Locomotive in Week 28 last season.

This is the third consecutive week that Indy Eleven is represented on the "Team of the Week", with Jack Blake and Pat Hogan earning selection in Week 2, and Bruno Rendon getting the accolade for Week 3.

The Boys in Blue are home Saturday vs. North Carolina FC at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium in their "Kick for a Cause" game with partner Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana. Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Season, Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

