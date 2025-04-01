Watsonville Native Adrian Rebollar and Carlos Guzmán Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC added a third consecutive league win this past weekend with a 3-1 home victory over Phoenix Rising FC. For their performances in the match, Carlos Guzmán and the 831's own Adrian Rebollar have both earned starting XI honors in this week's USL Championship Team of the Week.

Rebollar opened his 2025 account in the 64th minute of the match to put Monterey Bay in front for good. The game-winning goal was Rebollar's ninth goal all-time for the Crisp-and-Kelp and his 14th goal contribution overall. The 25-year-old local pro won four duels and added three recoveries, two chances created and two fouls won in addition to forcing a save with a second shot on target in the match.

Guzmán kicked things off with a bang, scoring his first goal of the season just over two minutes into the match against Phoenix at home. In addition to winning all seven of his duels, The Mexican defender recorded eight completed long passes, five recoveries, four clearances, three fouls won, two interceptions, and completed 86% of his passes. Guzmán also added a chance created.

Below is USL Championship's full Team of the Week for Week 4 lined up in a 4-4-2 formation:

Goalkeeper - Alex Tambakis (NM)

Defenders - Carlos Guzmán (MB), Beto Ydrach (PIT), Wahab Ackwei (ELP), Arthur Rogers (TUL)

Midfielders - Adrian Rebollar (MB), Jorge Hernandez (SA), Marco Micaletto (COS), Jimmy Medranda (SA)

Forwards - Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Luiz Fernando (NM)

Coach - Luke Spencer (TUL)

Bench - Damian Las (LOU), Freddy Kleeman (SAC), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Drew Skundrich (LDN), Maalique Foster (IND), Ray Serrano (LOU), Evan Conway (NC)

