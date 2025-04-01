Ydrach Named to Team of the Week

April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Beto Ydrach was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 4, the league announced this afternoon.

Ydrach assisted the Hounds' second goal in their 2-0 win Saturday night over Birmingham Legion FC, slipping a well-weighted pass through the middle for Danny Griffin to apply a sliding finish. Spending most of the match at center back before moving to a holding midfield role, Ydrach also won all five of his aerial duels, claimed possession a team-high nine times and led the Hounds with nine clearances.

It is the first time in the weekly best 11 for Ydrach, a first-year pro who has started all four matches this season for the Hounds. It comes on the heels of a busy week in which he also suited up for the Puerto Rico National Team last Tuesday to make his 13th international appearance in a midweek friendly in the Dominican Republic.

Hounds midfielder Robbie Mertz also appeared in the weekly honors for the first time in 2025 by taking a bench spot after scoring the opening goal in the win over Birmingham. The Pittsburgh native also led the team with eight crosses and two chances created, and he won possession seven times, trailing only Ydrach for the Hounds.

The Hounds are off this weekend before returning to action with a visit to their longest-running rival, the Charleston Battery, in a 7:30 p.m. match Saturday, April 12. That game can be seen on KDKA+ and CBS Sports Golazo.

