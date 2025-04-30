Celebrate Sacramento's Indomitable Spirit on Big Day of Giving

On May 1, team up with thousands of proud Sacramentans in giving back to the dedicated nonprofits that support our region. Coordinated by the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, the annual Big Day of Giving is a 24-hour give-a-thon that encourages local donors to support causes that matter to them and their loved ones.

Since 2013, more than 60,000 donors have helped hundreds of nonprofits in El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo counties raise over $100 million. In 2024 alone, 826 organizations raised $13.2 million - most from gifts under $50 - proving that small donations, when given together, make a big impact.

The majority of individual donations are between $15 and $50, demonstrating that no matter the size of the contribution, the community can make a big difference when it gives together. This year, donors are encouraged to celebrate the power of "+1s" by going just one step further in their Big Day of Giving donation. This includes giving to one new nonprofit, getting one friend to make a donation, making one gift in honor of a loved one, or even just giving one more dollar.

To help multiply the impact of individual gifts, dozens of local companies and philanthropists provide additional donations through prizes and match programs. Republic FC is sponsoring the "916 Prize." At 9:16 a.m. and 9:16 p.m., two nonprofits will be randomly selected to receive a $916 prize (on top of any funds raised throughout the day).

Participants can use the Big Day of Giving to give to their favorite nonprofit or find new organizations based on causes, missions, demographics, and more.

May 1 also marks the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month and to honor Republic FC's commitment to bringing awareness suicide and mental health concerns, the club is encouraging fans and community members to donate to WellSpace Health's campaign to support its 988 Crisis Center. For over 70 years, WellSpace has operated the region's Suicide Prevention Hotline and is now the second largest 988 Crisis Center in California, answering nearly 100,000 calls, texts, and chats from individuals in crisis.

