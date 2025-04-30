Hartford Athletic to Host 4thAnnualSTEM and Soccer Education Days Presented by CGI

HARTFORD, CT - Hartford Athletic announced today that the club will host the fourth annual STEM and Soccer Education themed days at Trinity Health Stadium. Due to increased demand, the event has expanded to two days, May 6th and 20th. Both matches will be presented by CGI, a long-time partner of the club who has expanded their partnership in 2025 to include increased participation in the STEM event.

"STEM and Soccer Education Day is one of the most meaningful events of our season. It allows us to build real connections with our young fans while reinforcing the essential role of education in their lives. We are proud to celebrate the creativity and dedication these students have demonstrated through their projects and we look forward to providing an exciting experience on the field as well," said Hartford Athletic COO and Green & Blue Foundation President Michele Roux. "Thank you to CGI, who has made such a strong commitment to our STEM and Soccer Education program. Partnering with an organization that shares our commitment to innovation and community impact has enabled us to create a truly distinctive and inspiring educational experience."

Over 3,000 students will participate in the two events which features a pregame STEM project display on the concourse, an integral component of the student experience. Partner organizations will bring STEM projects to display on the concourse as well, including CGI's Sphero Ball and Soccer Field Mat which has become a staple of STEM and Soccer Education Day. Students can win one of these for their school by winning the first ever CGI Scavenger Hunt.

"CGI is thrilled to be the Presenting Partner of Hartford Athletic's 2025 STEM & Soccer Education Day. The event continues to make a lasting impact on students in our community and brings together education and athletics, inspiring young minds through STEM learning and the teamwork-driven sport of soccer," CGI said in a statement. "As Presenting Partner, we recognize the importance of providing students with hands-on experiences that encourage curiosity, innovation, and collaboration. Each year, we look forward to participating in this incredible event, engaging with schools, and seeing firsthand the excitement and growth it fosters among students."

After the showcase, Hartford Athletic will take the field for a special exhibition match beginning at 11 AM. The Green & Blue Foundation has generously funded attendance for over 1100 students from 32 different schools.

