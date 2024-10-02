History in the Making: Tickets for First Home Playoff Match in New Mexico United History Go On-Sale to Public

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce the date and time for the first playoff match in club history. United's first round match-up of their 2024 USL Championship postseason run, presented by New Mexico Orthopaedics, will take place on November 3rd at 6 PM at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Tickets for this historic playoff match are on-sale now at: LINK

New Mexico United have battled to an historic placement for the club, throughout the 2024 season. As the Western Conference table currently stands, United are atop the USL Championship Western Conference, ten points clear of second place. United have earned a club record number of wins, winning percentage and points in 2024, with just two regular season home matches yet to be played. The Black & Yellow can claim the number one seed in the West as soon as Wednesday night, when they host rivals Phoenix Rising FC at The Lab for "Kick Out Cancer" Night.

Eric Quill's men have already clinched at least one home playoff match, but claiming the number one seed would guarantee home matches throughout the Western Conference Playoffs.

