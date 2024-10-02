Meet September's Indomitable Educators from San Juan Unified School District

October 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







With the school year in full swing, Republic FC and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union honored two more dedicated individuals over the weekend, recognizing Lindsay Tateishi and Lisa Dugan as this month's Indomitable Educators.

Lindsay Tateishi is a dedicated history and English Language Development (ELD) at John Barrett Middle School in San Juan Unified School District. "She excels in fostering student engagement and enthusiasm," said school principal Amy Alexander-Carter.

Earlier this year, Tatieshi planned and implemented Barrett's Week of Welcome, a new program designed to build connections and get to know students during the first week of school, and it was a massive success. "Her role has been pivotal in transforming our school culture, creating an environment where students are more involved and active," continued Alexander-Carter.

"I'm grateful that my efforts to make the start of the school year a positive one had such a beneficial impact on my students and colleagues," said Tateishi. "And I'm thankful that the school staff supported the implementation of something new for our school community."

As the Secretary of San Juan's Homeschool and Independent Study Program, Lisa Dugan plays a crucial role in supporting students and families that have chosen a non-traditional education path.

"Lisa is extremely hard working and she has a flair for championing a teamwork ethic that encourages and creates a positive and collaborative environment," said Principal Kirk Bebout. "Most importantly, she exudes compassion and understanding when working with our most marginalized families. Her tireless efforts, positive attitude, and attention to detail are the backbone of our team."

"It is an honor to be recognized as an Indomitable Educator," said Dugan. "I take pride in my work and am glad it has made a positive impact on those around me."

Republic FC and SchoolsFirst are offering a free ticket to educators for the club's October 9 match against Monterey Bay F.C. Tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Teachers.

