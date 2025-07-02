Match Preview: Republic FC at Las Vegas Lights FC

July 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Overview: SAC @ LV

Date: Friday, July 4

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Cashman Field (Las Vegas, NV)

Watch: FOX40, FOX40+ Smart TV app, ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

Republic FC head into an Independence Day clash after a brief break for USL Jägermeister Cup play. Last Saturday's match against Orange County marked the third round in the cup group stage - and another chapter in the long-running battle with the SoCal club. Both sides created opportunities throughout the night, but a late winner gave OC three points for the table and kept their cup hopes alive.

Republic FC remained near the top of the table, with one more opportunity to punch its ticket to the knockout rounds. Co-Captain Lee Desmond also marked a milestone for the Boys in Old Glory Red on Saturday. Desmond joined the distinguished list of 12 players to reach 100 appearances for Republic FC - and the 6th on the roster.

Friday's match up draws Republic FC's four-game road run to a close - with two special State Fair home matches to follow. The middle-third of the season sets the stage for the Indomitable Club to climb the table with home and road matches even at four a piece. The Quails sit 4 points out of third place in a tight Western Conference, with one game in hand over most of the division.

Know Your Opponent - Las Vegas Lights FC

The Silver State side has new faces since their last showdown with Republic FC. Former head coach Antonio Nocerino parted ways after a run of shutout losses entering June: 4-0 and 5-0 to Republic FC, and 3-0 to San Antonio FC.

Stepping in on June 14, 28-years-old interim head coach Giovanni Troise is the 4th youngest head coach in USL Championship history. Troise has revitalized Las Vegas since taking the helm. The Lights are coming off three shutout victories in a row to start the Italian's tenure, most recently taking down Spokane Velocity in the Jägermeister Cup. They turned away 13 shots to earn their 9th clean sheet in all 2025 competitions, matching their total from 2024. The Lights defense leads all USL clubs in clean sheets.

Las Vegas also acquired forward Stefan Stojanovic from FC Tulsa. The 24-year-old attacker scored 16 goals and produced 7 assists throughout his three seasons of professional play. Stojanovic brings a new energy to the Lights' offense, but the player to watch for Friday's matchup is Las Vegas' leading scorer.

Forward Johnny Rodriguez leads the Lights with 5 goals and 17 shots on target in the 2025 USL Championship, including two in a 2-0 against Monterey Bay FC earlier in June. Lethal from both the penalty spot and open play, Rodriguez has given Las Vegas an offensive spark this season and is responsible for half of their goals in the USL Championship. The striker is always a threat when on the field, and his contributions have the Lights in the playoff hunt

On Saturday night, Vegas wrapped up its USL Jägermeister Cup group play with a 2-0 win over League One side Spokane Velocity. The three points put Lights at the top of Group 1, but they'll have to wait for the final weekend of group play to see if they'll go through to the knockout rounds. Republic FC holds the head to head advantage with a win on May 30 that featured 4 goals from four different players.

Head-to-Head

Las Vegas had Sacramento's number last year with Former Academy Director Dennis Sanchez at the helm. Vegas swept the season series 2-0 and eliminated Republic FC in the first round of the 2024 Western Conference Playoffs. But Sanchez is now with New Mexico, and the Indomitable Club has taken the first two matches of 2025 in emphatic fashion. A 4-0 win in cup play was followed up with a 5-0 league win over the Silver State side. Friday night's clash will close out the season series, barring any playoff action. Sacramento is 9-4-4 all-time against the Nevada squad, and they can pick up their 10th win against Las Vegas on Independence Day.







