Birmingham Legion FC to Debut "Stars Fell" Kit at Salute to Service Night Match

July 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - When Birmingham Legion FC takes the pitch at Protective Stadium on Wednesday evening, it will be ringing in the Fourth of July weekend in its own unique way. In partnership with hummel, the club revealed today its new Stars Fell kits.

Paying homage to the famous "Stars Fell on Alabama" Leonid meteor shower in 1833 that has since resonated as an indelible touchpoint and rallying cry throughout the state, the Stars Fell kit will make its debut for Legion FC's Salute to Service Night match against the Charleston Battery. Tickets are available for tonight's 7:00 p.m. CT kickoff with the new kit available at the stadium team store, located above section 144.

The kit is to be worn as a third option for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season and will be available at bhmlegion.com/shop beginning on Thursday, July 3.

The Stars Fell kit boasts a distinctive falling-star pattern cascading down from the shoulders, with the Legion FC crest aligned in the middle. An outline of Alabama can be found on bottom right side of the kit also showcases the pattern. Artwork of a license plate with "Legion" emblazoned across it is placed below the collar on the back of the kit, which draws inspiration from the "Stars Fell on Alabama" plates that Alabama issued to residents from 2002-09, making it a kit that truly represents the people and rich history of the state.

Adorned in a patriotic red, white and blue color scheme, the kit embodies America's commitment to soccer as the country takes the sport's center stage over the next two years, culminating with the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the time since the meteor shower that lit up the Alabama sky like fireworks, "Stars Fell on Alabama" has taken on a life of its own, having inspired artwork, books, film and, most notably, music. Originally composed by Frank Perkins with lyrics penned by Mitchell Parish using the famous title, the jazz standard evokes imagery tied to Alabama while expressing a poetic and proud connection to its land and history. It has been performed by many notable musicians over the years, including Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Jimmy Buffett.

Legion FC donning the Stars Fell kit will be one of the many features of Wednesday's Salute to Service Night. Other festivities include a flyover during the national anthem prior to kick off, athletes from the 2025 World Police & Fire Games honored at halftime and a fireworks show following the end of the match. Additionally, the first 500 fans to enter the venue will receive a commemorative Salute to Service Night poster.

It will be a rewarding ending to a full day of soccer at Protective Stadium with Birmingham Legion FC 2 hosting Montgomery United FC in a USL League Two match at 4:00 p.m. CT.







