Miami FC's U20 Team Advances to the UPSL Playoffs Semifinals

July 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







MIAMI - Miami FC advances to the UPSL Division 1 Florida South Semifinals after a 3-2 win over City Soccer FC II in the quarterfinals.

Following an undefeated season in the UPSL Florida South Zone 1, the Miami FC U20s are currently in their UPSL playoff run. With 11 straight wins in league play, the South Florida team will be looking to keep up this winning streak.

In the matchup last Saturday at Christopher Columbus High School, the U20s were able to take the victory over City Soccer FC II. City Soccer started the game off strong with an early goal from Jose Escobar. However, Alex Naranja scored the equalizer for Miami FC in the 17th minute making the match level.

City Soccer was able to get on the board once more with another goal from Jose Escobar, securing a brace for the City Soccer FC player. The action continued to heat up in the first half, and Miami FC found yet another goal to tie the game. Miami FC were awarded a penalty and their leading goal scorer, Alex Naranja, was able to convert from the spot and score the equalizer for Miami FC.

In the final minute of the first half, Miami's Ivan Gonzalez was able to put one away at the back of the net and put Miami FC in the lead. The second half remained scoreless, with Miami continuing to defend their lead to secure the quarterfinals victory.

Miami FC was able to take the 3-2 win over City Soccer FC II and will be advancing to the semifinals to face Elevate Soccer Project ESP Saturday, July 5 at 11 AM. Keep up with the team's playoff run and future matches on Instagram, @miamifcusla.







