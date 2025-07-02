Forward Sam Gleadle Inks New Deal with LouCity

Louisville City FC forward Sam Gleadle

Louisville City FC and forward Sam Gleadle have agreed to a new contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 29-year-old is in his second season with Louisville City. He's appeared in 38 competitive games for the club across all competitions, scoring six goals and adding five assists.

A versatile player, Gleadle has made his biggest impact in the attack, notably scoring in three consecutive games this past April.

"We are happy to extend Sam's time here in Louisville," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "He has been a consummate professional throughout his time here and is a perfect fit for us both on and off the field. I am looking forward to continuing our work together and grateful that Sam and his family chose to stay in Louisville."

Louisville City acquired Gleadle in a paid transfer from Monterey Bay FC in January 2024.

"I'm really happy to be extending my time here," Gleadle said. "Once you get a taste of LouCity, you don't want to leave. The competitive atmosphere and level of accountability are what every athlete strives to be a part of."

Born in England, Gleadle moved with his family to the United States at a young age. He went on to play collegiately at the University of New Mexico before stints professionally at Reno 1868 FC (2018-2020), San Antonio FC (2021) and Monterey Bay (2022-2023).

Gleadle lives in Louisville with his wife, Hayley, and their son, Arie.

