Preview: Hounds vs. New Mexico United

July 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - With two wins from two matches in a four-match homestand, the Hounds will try to keep things rolling when they host Western Conference-leading New Mexico United in a special Friday night contest at Highmark Stadium.

While the soccer match is the main event, Friday's match marks the return of the Hounds' Independence Day home matches, a tradition in the early years of Highmark Stadium before the 2020 pandemic interrupted the nearly annual event. As was the case from 2013-19, fans will be able to remain in the stadium after the match to enjoy the City of Pittsburgh's fireworks display without having to worry about finding a good viewing spot or a place to park at the last minute. Fireworks begin at 9:35 p.m., and tickets are still available for the match through Ticketmaster and the Highmark Stadium box office.

The Hounds are 4-2-1 in seven Independence Day matches at Highmark Stadium - including two wins in the first two seasons under Bob Lilley - but those have little bearing on this year's match, which will be a challenge against a potent New Mexico squad that is sixth in the Championship with 21 goals scored.

New Mexico has done it with balance in attack, as six different players have multiple goals for them, led by four from Luiz Fernando and five assists from Mukwelle Akale, another player with multiple goals in 2025. They have also been solid, if not spectacular, at the back with only 14 goals allowed, and that starts with one of the Championship's most experienced goalkeepers, Alex Tambakis, who is one clean sheet away from tying the league's all-time record of 58 career shutouts.

The Hounds were able to get some regular players rest last week in the Jägermeister Cup win over Westchester SC. Eric Dick and Guillaume Vacter both had the full night off, while Jackson Walti, Luke Biasi and Augi Williams all played limited minutes off the bench last Saturday, and all will be available to fill their usual roles Friday night, as will Bertin Jacquesson, who opened his scoring account with the lone goal in the 1-0 win.

Highmark Stadium will still open at its normal time - Tailgate Zone at 5 p.m. and gates at 6 p.m. - after the USL W League semifinals being played earlier in the day. The full day of soccer will be the debut of this month's new food specials, which include Beef Brisket Nachos at the Nacho Junction stand, as well as the return of two summer favorites to the train grill on the East End: footlong chili dogs and cheeseburgers topped with pineapple, Swiss and a teriyaki barbecue sauce.

Friday's match will air live on both SportsNet Pittsburgh (joined in progress after Pirates baseball coverage) and SportsNet Pittsburgh+ (in its entirety), and CBS Sports Golazo Network will carry the live stream of the coverage. Re-airings of the match will be shown on SNP and SNP+ throughout the day Saturday, and Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 will have the Spanish-language radio broadcast live on Friday night.

Match info

Riverhounds (5-6-2) vs. New Mexico United (8-4-1)

Date: Friday, July 4

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds -105 / Draw +230 / New Mexico +260 at Fan Duel

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvNM and #Grittsburgh







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2025

