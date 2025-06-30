Miami FC Suffers 2-0 Loss to Greenville Triumph in First-Ever Meeting

June 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - In their first-ever matchup against USL League One side Greenville Triumph SC, Miami FC fell 2-0 on the road in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup. The loss marks Miami's second straight defeat and leaves their record at 1-1-1, as they continue to search for consistency in this demanding stretch of the season.

Greenville came into this historic clash off a strong 3-1 win over Chattanooga SC and currently sit ninth in their League One campaign. Miami, meanwhile, were reeling from a 2-0 loss away at Detroit City FC and made just one change in the starting lineup, bringing in Gavilanes. Despite never playing each other before, the two teams delivered a highly physical, high-paced affair that ultimately tilted in favor of the lower-division side.

The first half told a story of pressure and persistence, with Miami holding some and producing many attacks. Bonfiglio and Mitrano tested the Greenville keeper multiple times, while Bill Hamid kept the game scoreless with several crucial saves at the other end. Greenville looked dangerous on the break, capitalizing on space left by Miami's aggressive forward line. Despite Miami's control of the ball, the Triumph created more clear chances and looked poised to capitalize.

The breakthrough came shortly after halftime in the 46th minute, when Miami's attempt to attack was intercepted by right back Tyler Sims. With precision and timing, Sims lobbed a through ball in behind the Miami backline that found Rodrigo Robles in stride. Robles took a first time shot and chipped an onrushing Hamid to open the scoring.

Miami responded with urgency, as Bonfiglio, Vasquez, and Melano continued to threaten, but Greenville's goalkeeper stood firm. Torman ended the night with seven saves, including two diving stops in 6 minutes to deny efforts from Francisco Bonfiglio. Despite eleven total shots and seven on target, Miami lacked the final touch to bring themselves level.

In the dying moments of the game, Greenville sealed the result with a piece of brilliance. Ben Sakowski weaved through defenders at the top of Miami's box, drawing in pressure before slipping a backheel pass to Carlos Anguiano. With time and space, Anguiano delivered a low-driven shot to the far post, leaving Hamid rooted and the Miami bench stunned in the 85th minute.

Miami's aggressive style and quick approach were on full display, but once again, the final product evaded them. With just two goals in their last three matches, Coach Maddoni's squad will need to rediscover their attacking rhythm as they return to league play. Despite the setback, there were bright spots in the team's structure, as the defensive line held firm for most of the match and fouls were kept to a minimum. But the road loss leaves Miami with questions to answer as the season grinds on.

The Miami side now prepares to take on FC Tulsa back at home, attempting to answer the questions left after their last two matches.

Kickoff will commence on Saturday, July 5th at 7:00 PM at Pitbull Stadium. For tickets and general information, please visit miamifc.com/tickets

