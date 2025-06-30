El Paso Locomotive FC Mutually Part Ways with Tumi Moshobane

June 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it had reached a mutual agreement to part ways with forward Tumi Moshobane.

The 30-year old South African arrived in El Paso before the 2024 season and led the team in appearances last year. This season, he had featured in 16 matches across all competitions and tallied an assist against Phoenix Rising FC on March 15. In his Locomotive career, Moshobane appeared in 49 games across all competitions including 30 starts for El Paso, bagging three assists and a goal along the way.

El Paso Locomotive FC extends its gratitude to Moshobane for his time and dedication to the club and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

El Paso Locomotive FC are off this week before returning home for a Copa Tejas clash against San Antonio FC on July 4 at Southwestern University Park at 7 p.m. MT. Fireworks will follow the match with the game streaming on ESPN+ and KVIA.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.