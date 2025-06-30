Lexington Sporting Club and Lexington Sports & Social Club Team up to Bring More Play to the Community

June 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington, KY - Lexington Sporting Club has announced Lexington Sports & Social Club (LSSC) as the Official Adult League Programming Partner of Lexington Sporting Club, formalizing a collaboration aimed at expanding adult recreational opportunities and deepening community engagement through sport.

Under this multi-year agreement, LSSC will operate a variety of adult recreational leagues including flag football, kickball, soccer and volleyball at select Lexington SC venues. The designation as Official Adult League Programming Partner also includes joint marketing initiatives, promotional support, and shared efforts to connect LSSC participants with the excitement of Lexington SC matchdays.

Throughout the year, both organizations will team up to highlight Lexington SC home games with exclusive ticket offers, themed events, and co-branded promotions. These initiatives are designed to create meaningful connections between recreational athletes and the city's professional soccer community.

"We are excited for our players to experience the state-of-the-art high-performance turf fields at Lexington Sporting Club, enhancing our overall player experience," said Alec Lyman, General Manager, Lexington Sport and Social Club. "We want to help grow the passion for soccer and other sports throughout the state of Kentucky."

LSSC's new role reflects a shared commitment to providing accessible, community-driven sports experiences in Lexington. From matchday engagement to digital campaigns and local activations, the collaboration creates new ways for people to play, cheer, and come together.

Whether on the field or in the stands, the goal is simple: more opportunities for Lexington to connect through the power of sport.

For more on Lexington Sporting Club, visit www.lexsporting.com. To find your next league or event, head to www.lexsportandsocial.com.







