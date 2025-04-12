New Mexico United Bests North Carolina FC in Dramatic Fashion, Amang Scores Winner in Debut
April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United bested North Carolina FC in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, winning 1-0 on a 93rd minute goal from debutant Thomas Amang in front of 10,291 fans at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The win was the fourth straight for the Black & Yellow, moving them to joint-top of the USL Championship Western Conference with 12 points, even with San Antonio FC, who have played one match more than United.
United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis earned his third consecutive clean sheet in the victory. He now sits just three shutouts away from the all-time USL Championship record. Kalen Ryden had a standout performance, as well, with five clearances, 10 final third entries, and 91% passing accuracy. United dominated possession, holding a 77% - 23% advantage.
New Mexico United are back at home - this time at the UNM Soccer & Track & Field Complex - as they take on hated rival El Paso Locomotive FC. United have played El Paso more than any other opponent, but this will be the first time they have met in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a tournament that United has reached the quarterfinal twice in, in four appearances.
