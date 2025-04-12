FC Tulsa Falls, 0-1, to Oakland Roots SC
April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa fell to Oakland Roots SC, 0-1, on Saturday at ONEOK Field.
With the result, FC Tulsa closes the weekend with nine points (3-2-0), while Oakland Roots SC clinched its first win, carrying four points (1-4-1).
Both sides traded early chances in a measured opening frame. Oakland fired the first shot in the 13th minute before FC Tulsa midfielder Boubacar Diallo responded with an effort of his own three minutes later. The visitors threatened again in the 28th minute with a dangerous ball across the face of goal, but the cross skipped out of play.
Oakland opened the scoring in the 31st minute as Wolfgang Prentice slipped behind the Tulsa back line and tucked home a low, left-footed finish to the far post after a well-weighted pass from Daniel Gomez.
FC Tulsa leveled the match in the 42nd minute thanks to a moment of brilliance from Owen Damm. The 21-year-old cut inside from the left flank and buried a 25-yard strike into the top right corner, marking his first career USL Championship goal and second in two weeks, scoring in FC Tulsa's Open Cup victory.
The Roots regained the lead in first-half stoppage time, as Prentice secured his brace to send it into the break with a 2-1 advantage.
FC Tulsa played the attack in the ensuing moments of the second half, including a stint from the 60th to 75th minute in which it controlled 78.7% of possession. It carried multiple chances in the closing moments, however, it failed to convert.
Next up, FC Tulsa carries the chance to face an MLS side on Wednesday as it faces Phoenix Rising FC in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The match, held at Hurricane Soccer & Track Stadium (512 S. Delaware Ave.) Tickets for the match are available here.
Goals:
31' OAK - W. Prentice (Assist: D. Gomez)
42' TUL - O. Damm (K. ElMedkhar)
51' OAK - W. Prentice (Assist: P. Wilson)
Cards:
9' OAK - J. Sinisterra
29' TUL - L. Batista
45' OAK - W. Prentice
48' OAK - N. Hacksaw
62' OAK - J. Bravo
71' TUL - H. St Clair
87' TUL - A. Cissoko
93' OAK - E. Johnson
Lineups:
TUL: Bryan Dowd, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Harvey St Clair, Patrick Seagrist, Giordano Colli, Boubacar Diallo, Owen Damm, Kalil ElMedkhar, Taylor Calheira, Stefan Stojanovic
(Subs Used: D. Pierre, M. Cerato, A. Dalou, S. Lukic, F. Bettache)
OAK: Kendall McIntosh, Baboucarr Njie, Julian Bravo, Neveal Hackshaw, Kai Greene, Daniel Gomez, José Sinisterra, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Wolfgang Prentice, Peter Wilson, Jürgen Damm
(Subs Used: T. Gibson, J. Rasmussen, E. Johnson, A. Mohamed, A. Elmasnaouy)
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 12, 2025
- Switchbacks Fall on the Road Against Monterey Bay FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Fall 2-1 to Loudoun in Home Opener - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Loudoun United Football Club Tops Tampa Bay Rowdies, 2-1 - Loudoun United FC
- FC Tulsa Falls, 0-1, to Oakland Roots SC - FC Tulsa
- FC Tulsa Falls, 0-1, to Oakland Roots SC - FC Tulsa
- New Mexico United Bests North Carolina FC in Dramatic Fashion, Amang Scores Winner in Debut - New Mexico United
- Hounds' Lead Slips Away Late in Loss at Charleston - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Wolfgang Prentice Brace Lifts Oakland Roots to First Victory of 2025 at FC Tulsa - Oakland Roots
- Lead Slips Away Late in Defeat at Charleston - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lexington SC Men Earn Draw Versus Vegas at Home - Lexington Sporting Club
- Lexington SC Men Earn Draw Versus Vegas at Home - Lexington Sporting Club
- Las Vegas Lights FC Take Scoreless Draw with Lexington SC - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Hartford Athletic-Indy Eleven Match Postponed - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.