FC Tulsa Falls, 0-1, to Oakland Roots SC

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa fell to Oakland Roots SC, 0-1, on Saturday at ONEOK Field.

With the result, FC Tulsa closes the weekend with nine points (3-2-0), while Oakland Roots SC clinched its first win, carrying four points (1-4-1).

Both sides traded early chances in a measured opening frame. Oakland fired the first shot in the 13th minute before FC Tulsa midfielder Boubacar Diallo responded with an effort of his own three minutes later. The visitors threatened again in the 28th minute with a dangerous ball across the face of goal, but the cross skipped out of play.

Oakland opened the scoring in the 31st minute as Wolfgang Prentice slipped behind the Tulsa back line and tucked home a low, left-footed finish to the far post after a well-weighted pass from Daniel Gomez.

FC Tulsa leveled the match in the 42nd minute thanks to a moment of brilliance from Owen Damm. The 21-year-old cut inside from the left flank and buried a 25-yard strike into the top right corner, marking his first career USL Championship goal and second in two weeks, scoring in FC Tulsa's Open Cup victory.

The Roots regained the lead in first-half stoppage time, as Prentice secured his brace to send it into the break with a 2-1 advantage.

FC Tulsa played the attack in the ensuing moments of the second half, including a stint from the 60th to 75th minute in which it controlled 78.7% of possession. It carried multiple chances in the closing moments, however, it failed to convert.

Next up, FC Tulsa carries the chance to face an MLS side on Wednesday as it faces Phoenix Rising FC in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The match, held at Hurricane Soccer & Track Stadium (512 S. Delaware Ave.) Tickets for the match are available here.

Goals:

31' OAK - W. Prentice (Assist: D. Gomez)

42' TUL - O. Damm (K. ElMedkhar)

51' OAK - W. Prentice (Assist: P. Wilson)

Cards:

9' OAK - J. Sinisterra

29' TUL - L. Batista

45' OAK - W. Prentice

48' OAK - N. Hacksaw

62' OAK - J. Bravo

71' TUL - H. St Clair

87' TUL - A. Cissoko

93' OAK - E. Johnson

Lineups:

TUL: Bryan Dowd, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Harvey St Clair, Patrick Seagrist, Giordano Colli, Boubacar Diallo, Owen Damm, Kalil ElMedkhar, Taylor Calheira, Stefan Stojanovic

(Subs Used: D. Pierre, M. Cerato, A. Dalou, S. Lukic, F. Bettache)

OAK: Kendall McIntosh, Baboucarr Njie, Julian Bravo, Neveal Hackshaw, Kai Greene, Daniel Gomez, José Sinisterra, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Wolfgang Prentice, Peter Wilson, Jürgen Damm

(Subs Used: T. Gibson, J. Rasmussen, E. Johnson, A. Mohamed, A. Elmasnaouy)

