Loudoun United Football Club Tops Tampa Bay Rowdies, 2-1

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa, FL - Loudoun United Football Club continues their strong start to the USL Championship season and secures all three points on the road in a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium.

Match Summary

Loudoun United Football Club moves to 5-1-0 in USL Championship play following a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay at Al Lang Stadium. Loudoun United currently sits in 1st place in the Eastern Conference with 15 points from five wins. The Red-and-White came out of the gates hot, immediately showing aggression and putting Tampa Bay on their heels. Within the first five to ten minutes of play, Loudoun's Keegan Tingey and Yanis Leerman each found opportunities that tested the Tampa Bay backline and goalkeeper early. The Rowdies found their footing midway through the first half and tested Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux several times throughout the half. Despite efforts from Loudoun United's Keegan Tingey, Zach Ryan, and Abdellatif Aboukoura, the Red-and-White could not find the back of the net, and the teams would head into the break at 0-0.

Despite a back-and-forth first half, the Red-and-White drew first blood off a converted penalty kick by Abdellatif Aboukoura in the 69th minute of play. Loudoun's Pedro Santos was tackled inside the box by a Tampa Bay defender, leading to a textbook finish by Aboukoura from the penalty spot. This was Aboukoura's fifth goal of the USL Championship season. After being subbed on in the 81st minute, Wesley Leggett bagged his first goal of the 2025 season, doubling Loudoun's lead with a stunning left-footed shot from the top of the box. A quick counterattack from Tampa Bay resulted in a late Tampa Bay goal by Woobens Pacius in the 94th minute of play. Despite not recording a third clean sheet in a row, Hugo Fauroux put up another great match, recording four saves on five shots-on-target, one of which will most likely find him in the USL Championship Save of the Week conversation once again.

Thoughts from the Team

Hugo Fuaroux on the team's 2-1 victory in Tampa Bay:

"It was a great win for us, but more importantly, a very strong overall team performance. It's always good to win, but we know to take it one game at a time and to stay focused on what we can do right."

Ryan Martin on the team's performance against the Tampa Bay Rowdies:

"Yeah, it was another tremendous performance from the guys. We knew it was going to be a tough matchup, especially since Steve (Coleman) was here with us all last season. Our guys just stuck to the gameplan, and I am really proud of how they persevered. Now we look ahead to the next match in Louisville and how we can advance in the U.S. Open Cup against a good opponent who continues to give us trouble."

Notes

Wesley Leggett scored his first goal of the 2025 USL Championship season.

Abdellatif Aboukoura tallied his fifth goal of the USL Championship season.

Loudoun United FC take on Louisville City FC on Tuesday, April 15th, in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

