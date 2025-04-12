Hartford Athletic-Indy Eleven Match Postponed
April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Unfortunately due to the weather and field conditions, today's match has been postponed. The match will be rescheduled to a later date. More information on a reschedule date will be provided as soon as it is available. All tickets for today's match will be valid for the rescheduled date.
