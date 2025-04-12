Switchbacks Fall on the Road Against Monterey Bay FC

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks battle Monterey Bay FC

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks battle Monterey Bay FC(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fought a tough battle on the road against Monterey Bay FC, ending with a final score of 2-1.

The Switchbacks delivered an impressive first half, holding 50.9% possession, registering four shots on target, making three interceptions, and winning three tackles.

Monterey made the first mark on the scoreboard in the 35'. Switchbacks player #5 Matt Mahoney headed a ball away from the net, but then #7 Adrian Rebollarc captured the ball and headed it into the top left of the net.

But then in the 42', #77 Justin Dhillon responded by equalizing the score. #17 Herbert Endley crept the ball into the box, sending it over to Dhillon, who tapped the ball right past the goal line.

In the 82', Monterey Bay player #21 Anton Sojberg, crossed the ball over to the far right side of the box to #11 Mayele Malango, who headed the ball into the bottom left corner of the net, finalizing the score of 2-1.

Don't miss out on the next two Switchbacks matches at Weidner Field! On April 16th, the Switchbacks enter into the Open Cup and take on ONE Knoxville SC. Then, on Saturday, April 19th, they go head to head against El Paso Locomotive for Jersey Reveal Night!

Match Statistics: Saves: COS: Abraham Romero: (2) MB: Nico Campuzano: (6)

Goals: COS: Dhillon (A:Endeley) (42') MB: Rebollar (36'), Malango (A: Sojberg) (83')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Dhillon (34'), Micaletto (39'), Fontana (66'), Hanya (88')

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.