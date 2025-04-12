Switchbacks Fall on the Road Against Monterey Bay FC
April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fought a tough battle on the road against Monterey Bay FC, ending with a final score of 2-1.
The Switchbacks delivered an impressive first half, holding 50.9% possession, registering four shots on target, making three interceptions, and winning three tackles.
Monterey made the first mark on the scoreboard in the 35'. Switchbacks player #5 Matt Mahoney headed a ball away from the net, but then #7 Adrian Rebollarc captured the ball and headed it into the top left of the net.
But then in the 42', #77 Justin Dhillon responded by equalizing the score. #17 Herbert Endley crept the ball into the box, sending it over to Dhillon, who tapped the ball right past the goal line.
In the 82', Monterey Bay player #21 Anton Sojberg, crossed the ball over to the far right side of the box to #11 Mayele Malango, who headed the ball into the bottom left corner of the net, finalizing the score of 2-1.
Don't miss out on the next two Switchbacks matches at Weidner Field! On April 16th, the Switchbacks enter into the Open Cup and take on ONE Knoxville SC. Then, on Saturday, April 19th, they go head to head against El Paso Locomotive for Jersey Reveal Night!
Match Statistics: Saves: COS: Abraham Romero: (2) MB: Nico Campuzano: (6)
Goals: COS: Dhillon (A:Endeley) (42') MB: Rebollar (36'), Malango (A: Sojberg) (83')
Disciplines: COS: YC: Dhillon (34'), Micaletto (39'), Fontana (66'), Hanya (88')
Images from this story
|
Colorado Springs Switchbacks battle Monterey Bay FC
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 12, 2025
- Switchbacks Fall on the Road Against Monterey Bay FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Fall 2-1 to Loudoun in Home Opener - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Loudoun United Football Club Tops Tampa Bay Rowdies, 2-1 - Loudoun United FC
- FC Tulsa Falls, 0-1, to Oakland Roots SC - FC Tulsa
- FC Tulsa Falls, 0-1, to Oakland Roots SC - FC Tulsa
- New Mexico United Bests North Carolina FC in Dramatic Fashion, Amang Scores Winner in Debut - New Mexico United
- Hounds' Lead Slips Away Late in Loss at Charleston - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Wolfgang Prentice Brace Lifts Oakland Roots to First Victory of 2025 at FC Tulsa - Oakland Roots
- Lead Slips Away Late in Defeat at Charleston - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lexington SC Men Earn Draw Versus Vegas at Home - Lexington Sporting Club
- Lexington SC Men Earn Draw Versus Vegas at Home - Lexington Sporting Club
- Las Vegas Lights FC Take Scoreless Draw with Lexington SC - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Hartford Athletic-Indy Eleven Match Postponed - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks Fall on the Road Against Monterey Bay FC
- Switchbacks FC Announce Academy Signings Alessandro "Nino" Maldonado and Chase Gozdieski
- Switchbacks Postpone Upcoming Match
- Marco Micaletto Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 4
- Switchbacks Earn Three Points on the Road against Indy Eleven