Rowdies Fall 2-1 to Loudoun in Home Opener

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies fell 2-1 to visiting Loudoun United FC in their long-awaited return to Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night. Rowdies Forward Woobens Pacius netted a goal for the third consecutive match, but it wasn't enough for the club to secure a result.

Along with Saturday being the Rowdies first match back at Al Lang since September, it was also the first match for Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman, who took charge earlier this week.

"Fantastic atmosphere. The crowd came out to support us, despite the difficult moment we've been in the last week and a little bit further back," said Coleman. "It's always great to be playing in front of your home fans. September 14 was the last time we were here, so certainly for the boys it was a big opportunity to play in front of their friends and their family."

Rowdies keeper Nicolas Campisi kept the visitors off the scoresheet with two stellar saves in the first half. Loudoun's first effort on net came in the 14th minute, when defender Yanis Leerman lofted a shot toward goal that Campisi managed to tip just over the crossbar. Campisi was up to the task again 20 minutes later, rising to parry away a long-range effort from Forward Zach Ryan.

Pacifique Niyongabire had Tampa Bay's lone effort on target of the first half. The Rowdies wingback charged down the field, shook off a defender on his way into the box and fired a shot that Loudoun keeper Hugo Fauroux swatted away at the last moment.

Niyongabire probed Loudoun's goal again in the 65th minute. Receiving a cross from Pacius, Niyongabire fired a volley back across goal but was thwarted by a quick reaction save from Fauroux.

Loudoun grabbed the go-ahead goal in the 69th minute after Rowdies captain Aaron Guillen was whistled for a foul at the edge of the box. Attacker Abdellatif Aboukoura converted from the penalty spot with a shot into the bottom left corner as Campisi dove in the opposite direction. Substitute Wesley Legget doubled Loudoun's advantage in the 85th minute, sending a left-footed shot from the top of the box into the bottom right corner after a Rowdies turnover.

Pacius cut the lead in half in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Substitute Endri Mustali did well to win the ball at midfield and play it into space for Niyongabire, who centered a pass for Pacius. With his first touch, the Rowdies striker created space for himself to blast a low strike past Fauroux.

"[Loudoun's second goal] felt a little bit of a sucker punch," said Coleman. "Can't fault the boys. Their effort in the second half after the second goal, we scored a fantastic goal in the end which gave the fans at least something to go home with a little bit of confidence that things will improve as we move forwards hopefully."

