Las Vegas Lights FC Take Scoreless Draw with Lexington SC

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC drew 0-0 against Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium on Saturday night.

Recap:

Las Vegas Lights FC kept their undefeated streak on the road alive on Saturday night in Lexington, Kentucky with a scoreless draw.

While the Lights have yet to score away from home this season, they've continued to demonstrate their prowess as the best defensive team in the league. Raiko Arozarena kept his third consecutive shutout after a tough performance that saw him bravely charging off his line to claim multiple crosses and high balls.

However, Arozarena was not called upon to make any notable saves as his defense suffocated the Lexington attack.

The Lights captured more offensive momentum in the second half, but they were unable to convert any chances and had to settle for a hard-fought point.

Notable Club Debut:

Midfielder Daouda Peeters made his Lights debut on Saturday night after a lengthy visa process.

Peeters was still in Europe as of Tuesday this week. He made four flights in three days, featuring a 14-hour journey on Wednesday from Brussels to Washington D.C. to Las Vegas and then from Las Vegas to Chicago to Lexington.

The Belgian was able to participate in only one training session before stepping onto the pitch for his debut.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.