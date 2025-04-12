Lexington SC Men Earn Draw Versus Vegas at Home

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release









Lexington Legends SC battle the Las Vegas Lights FC

(Lexington Sporting Club) Lexington Legends SC battle the Las Vegas Lights FC(Lexington Sporting Club)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club reached a 0-0 draw at home against Las Vegas Lights FC in USL Championship play.

The Lads in Green opened the first half with high offensive pressure in Lexington SC Stadium. The team created multiple chances to score including a shot in the 22nd minute from Braudilio Rodrigues that was denied by the crossbar.

"That was a phenomenal defensive performance, honestly, that made it a very easy game for me," Logan Ketterer said. "The boys in front did a really good job. They shifted well, big tackles, tough (one-versus-one) moments, but really good performance for those guys."

The first half ended scoreless, with both teams unsuccessful in finding the back of the net.

In the second half, Lexington SC and Las Vegas Lights battled back-and-forth for possession of the ball. Tensions escalated as three yellow cards were issued by the referee to Vegas' Jack Singer, Gennaro Nigro and Head Coach Antonio Nocerino.

LSC goalkeeper Ketterer made several crucial saves in the second half to keep the score equal, holding off multiple attempts from Las Vegas.

"You could almost feel the energy coming onto the field, and that was something we were really excited about," said coach Terry Boss on the crowd. "Obviously disappointed that we didn't give them all three points, but I think the group's making progress and understands the responsibility they have to give as much to the fans as they give to us."

Fans kept the energy high, cheering at full force until the final whistle was blown. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, with neither team being able to pull ahead.

Lexington SC returns to Lexington SC Stadium again on Saturday, April 19, at 7 p.m. ET, facing Monterey Bay FC in USL Championship play.

"Yeah, very confident, we have a whole week to prepare and get ready for the next week," Michael Adedokun said. "Every week is a different phase with different opponents, and we will be here, at home and every game at home you want to get the three points."

Story by: McKenzie Terry

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.