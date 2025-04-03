Republic FC to Host El Farolito in Third Round of U.S. Open Cup; Tickets on Sale Now

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Earlier today, U.S. Soccer announced the matchups for the 2025 U.S. Open Cup Third Round. Republic FC enters the tournament in Group E and will host amateur side El Farolito on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m.

The Indomitable Club is a part of a group of 16 USL Championship clubs that secured a Third Round after reaching the 2024 postseason. With a top-four finish in the Western Conference, Republic FC earned a home seed to begin its tournament run.

Tickets are available now starting at $18 including fees, and can be purchased at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. Season ticket members can purchase their seats through their SeatGeek Account Manager. To celebrate the return of the Open Cup, fans can enjoy $5 craft through the 30th minute of the match.

Through a partnership between U.S. Soccer and CBS Sports, the match will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Republic FC has participated in every tournament held since 2014 and remains the only second-division team to reach the National Championship Final since 2008 after defeating three MLS sides in the 2022 tournament. It has become one of the top home teams in the modern area, amassing 20 wins and some of the tournament's most memorable moments in recent years, including the thrilling penalty shootout against Sporting Kansas City in the 2022 Semifinals and last year's 4-3 come-from-behind extra time victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

For the second straight year, San Francisco-based El Farolito is the tournament's Open Division top-finisher. The amateur team opened with its 2025 Open Cup run with a 3-1 victory over MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs before upsetting USL Championship club Monterey Bay FC 2-1 earlier this week. Affectionately known as "The Burrito Boys," they are the reigning NPSL Champions and previously won the Open Cup in 1993 before the introduction of Major League Soccer.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is American soccer's National Championship and has crowned a winner annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament.

For U.S. Soccer's official Third Round schedule announcement, visit USOpenCup.com.

Republic FC is in action this Saturday, hosting reigning Players' Shield winner Louisville City FC at Heart Health Park. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are still available at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on FOX40 and Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

