Phoenix Rising to Play FC Tulsa in Third Round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC will begin its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign in the tournament's Third Round against FC Tulsa. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, April 16, at Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium on the campus of the University of Tulsa. The match will be broadcast on Paramount+.

Rising have already faced FC Tulsa in 2025, opening its season with a 1-0 defeat against the Oklahoman club March 8 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. With nine points, FC Tulsa currently sits fourth in the Western Conference after winning three of its first four matches of the season. Notably, April 16 marks the 15th all-time matchup between the two clubs, with Rising taking points in eight of the previous nine games.

2025 marks Rising's 11th season competing in the U.S. Open Cup. The club has played 18 matches in the cup competition (8W, 10L), making its first appearance in 2012 as Arizona United SC. Rising made its deepest run in U.S.

Open Cup play last season, defeating North Carolina FC 2-1 on May 8 in Cary, North Carolina, before bowing out in the Round of 16 in a 2-1 loss to Seattle Sounders on May 22 at Starfire Sports Stadium.

One of the most historic competitions in US Soccer, the U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion annually since 1914 -- except in 2020 and 2021 (COVID- 19). Now in its 110th season, the competition is the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament.

"The U.S. Open Cup is the oldest tournament in the country, and winning it means being the best," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah ahead of the season. "This club is built on ambition--we aim to win trophies in every competition we enter. We're here to compete and leave our mark."

In March, U.S. Soccer announced it more than doubled the tournament's prize money from $475,000 to $1 million. The winner will receive $600,000 and a spot in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup, while the runner-up will receive $250,000. Notably, should Rising finish as the last USL Championship side left in the competition, it will receive $50,000.

The Third-Round match comes between two regular season home games for Rising, against Detroit City FC (April 12) and Sacramento Republic FC (April 19). The winner of the match will advance to the Round of 32, scheduled to take place on either May 6 or 7, with the U.S. Open Cup Final set for October 1.

Phoenix Rising FC is the highest-level professional soccer franchise in Arizona history. Established in 2016, the club won the 2023 USL Championship as well as the 2023, 2020 and 2018 Western Conference Titles. Rising won USL Championship's 2019 Regular Season Title and holds the record for the longest win streak in American professional soccer history (20 matches). It is owned by legendary Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker, Didier Drogba, Advantage Sports Union CEO, Alex Zheng, club chairman/CEO Pablo Prichard and an impressive collection of local business leaders and international celebrities.

