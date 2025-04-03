El Paso Locomotive FC to Face New Mexico United in Third Round of 2025 U.S. Open Cup

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - After their first two tournament victories in franchise history, El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it will continue its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign against New Mexico United in Albuquerque. The Third Round match will be streamed on CBS Sports app and Paramount Plus.

Set pieces propelled Locomotive to a 3-0 victory over Ventura County FC in the Second Round of the U.S. Open Cup at Dignity Health Sports Park Track and Field Stadium in Carson, Ca. Daniel Carter and Tony Alfaro found themselves in the right place off corner kicks in the first half to put Locomotive in front early before Andy Cabrera then scored his second goal of the season late in the second half to seal the deal.

New Mexico United, Locomotive's Third Round opponent, is a team all too familiar to Los Locos as Derby Del Camino Real meets a knockout format. This is their first match in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup as they currently sit at third in the Western Conference of USL Championship.

