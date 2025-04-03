San Antonio FC to Face Union Omaha in U.S. Open Cup

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC will travel to take on Union Omaha in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 16, at 7 p.m. CT, the club announced today.

The match marks San Antonio's first-ever contest against a League One side since the third-division league began play in 2019. The contest from Omaha will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Winners from the Third Round will advance to the Round of 32, where the advancing teams will be joined by 16 MLS clubs entering the competition. The Round of 32 draw will be held Thursday, April 17.

