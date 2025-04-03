New Mexico United - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Match Rescheduled

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, and USL Championship announced Thursday that the match between the two clubs, previously scheduled for April 5th, has been rescheduled for September 24th at 7 PM MT, due to the potential for inclement weather.

