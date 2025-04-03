More Than a Game: How Lexington SC Players Turned a Young Fan's Gesture into a Lasting Memory

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







For many young soccer fans, attending a professional match is an unforgettable experience. The roar of the crowd, the electrifying atmosphere, and the chance to see their favorite players up close all create memories that last a lifetime. But for Colton Asher, a seventh grader at Lincoln County Middle School, one Lexington Sporting Club USL Championship match became even more special, thanks to an incredible act of kindness from the team.

Colton arrived at the game wearing a brand-new pair of sneakers, laced up for the very first time. But after the final whistle, when the players came over to greet fans, his excitement took over. Instead of searching for a scrap of paper or a jersey for autographs, he did something completely unexpected, he took off one of his shoes and held it out.

One by one, Lexington SC players signed the sneaker, turning it from brand new to a priceless keepsake in a matter of moments. What might have been just another pair of shoes had suddenly become a symbol of his love for the club.

His mother, Shelly Asher, couldn't help but smile at the moment. She took to social media to share the heartwarming story, tweeting:

"Was your kid so excited to get signatures from @LexSCmen that he forgot the poster and took off his brand new shoe to get them? I'm talking he wore them for the first time yesterday. I can't even be mad because this is how it starts, this is what builds this community."

The post quickly gained traction, resonating with fans and the club alike. Among those who saw it were Lexington SC stars Marcus Epps and Speedy Williams. When they read the story, they didn't just see a young fan's excitement, they saw themselves as kids, falling in love with the game, cherishing moments like this. And they knew they had to do something special.

A few days later, the two players arranged a surprise for Colton. They took him on a shopping trip, not just to replace his shoes, but to create a new memory, one that was about more than the game itself.

For Williams, the moment carried even deeper meaning. He had learned that Colton had been following his career for years, long before he arrived in Lexington. To Colton, Williams wasn't just another player, he was a role model, someone he looked up to.

"Colton has been a fan of mine for a while, even before I got here,"  Williams said.  "So, getting to meet him and see how much this club means to him was really special. He's not just a supporter, he's a young friend now, and I look forward to seeing him at the pitch again soon."

For Colton, the experience was more than just picking out a new pair of sneakers. It was the feeling of being seen, of knowing that the players he idolizes care just as much about him as he does about them. It was a moment of pure joy, filled with laughter, conversation, and connection, one that he'll hold onto for the rest of his life.

The story is a testament to what Lexington Sporting Club stands for. This isn't just a soccer team. It's a family, a community that lifts each other up, that turns small moments into something extraordinary.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.