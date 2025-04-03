Rowdies Announce 2025 Theme Nights Schedule

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the Theme Night schedule for the club's 2025 USL Championship season.

Kicking off the festivities is the Rowdies 2025 Home Opener, presented by Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. The Rowdies are set to make their long-awaited return to Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, April 12 for a matchup against Eastern Conference rivals Loudoun United FC.

As announced in January, the Rowdies will host three theme matches to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary season. First up is Anniversary Night on Saturday, April 26, when the Rowdies host intra-state rivals Miami FC and celebrate the anniversary of the first ever Rowdies outdoor match played on the same night 50 years prior. The Original Era Night, presented by Orlando Health on Saturday, August 16 will honor the legendary players that hoisted the club's first ever championship trophy in 1975 as the Rowdies host Phoenix Rising FC. Lastly, Modern Era Night, presented by BayFirst Financial on Saturday, October 4 against Monterey Bay FC will see the club showcase the return of the Rowdies in the 2010s. For each 50th Anniversary Theme Night, fans can expect special appearances from legendary Rowdies players, autograph sessions, and specialty promotional items.

This season the Rowdies will host four Fireworks Nights, with the first being the club's second home match of the season on Saturday, April 19 against 2024 Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC, presented by Teknia Logistics. The second will take place on Saturday, May 17 when the Rowdies host the defending Eastern Conference champions Rhode Island FC, presented by Hyatt Place St. Petersburg/Downtown. The final two Fireworks Nights are paired with returning Theme Nights, Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Orlando Health on Saturday, September 10 and Fan Appreciation Night, presented by BayFirst Financial on Saturday, October 25.

Returning this season is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Jabil, on Saturday, May 10. All veterans and active military members interested in attending the match can purchase tickets for $10. Also returning is Pride Night, presented by Hyatt Place St. Petersburg/Downtown, on Saturday, June 14. The Rowdies will offer a Pride Ticket Package, which includes a ticket for Pride Night and an exclusive Rowdies Pride Bucket Hat. Ticket packages for First Responders Night and Hispanic Heritage Night will become available in the coming months. Fans can contact the Rowdies Ticket Sales Team or head to rowdiessoccer.com/tickets for more information. See below for a full list of Rowdies 2025 Theme Nights.

2025 Rowdies Home Schedule

Date Time (ET) Opponent Theme Partner

April 12 7:30 p.m. Loudoun United FC 2025 Home Opener Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital

April 19 7:30 p.m. Louisville City FC Fireworks Night Teknia Logistics

April 26 7:30 p.m. Miami FC Anniversary Night

May 3 7:30 p.m. Birmingham Legion

May 10 7:30 p.m. Charleston Battery Military Appreciation Night Jabil

May 17 7:30 p.m. Rhode Island FC Fireworks Night Hyatt Place St. Petersburg/Downtown

May 31 7:30 p.m. Tormenta FC Ruff & Rowdies VEG ER for Pets

June 14 7:30 p.m. Miami FC Pride Night Hyatt Place St. Petersburg/Downtown

June 25 7:00 p.m. Indy Eleven

August 16 9:00 p.m. Phoenix Rising Original Era Night Orlando Health

August 30 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

September 6 7:30 p.m. Sacramento Republic

September 13 7:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Switchbacks First Responders Night Raymond James

September 20 7:30 p.m. North Carolina FC Hispanic Heritage Night, Fireworks Orlando Health

October 4 7:30 p.m. Monterey Bay FC Modern Era Night BayFirst Financial

October 18 7:30 p.m. Hartford Athletic Ruff & Rowdies

October 25 7:30 p.m. Detroit City FC Fan Appreciation, Fireworks BayFirst Financial

