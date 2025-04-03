LouCity Draws Familiar Foe Loudoun United for Home Open Cup Game

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC will start its run at the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on home soil, hosting Loudoun United FC at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, at Lynn Family Stadium.

This Third Round matchup pairs two USL Championship clubs that will see plenty of one another this season - including LouCity's recent home opener, which it won by a 2-0 score over Loudoun.

Tickets to the rematch go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. Fans can visit LouCity.com/OpenCup, shop on the SeatGeek app or call (502) LOU-CITY. Season ticket members will receive an email with more information about how to claim their regular seats.

America's oldest ongoing national soccer competition, the Open Cup is an annual knockout tournament that dates back to 1914. Its lore stems from the ability of amateur and lower-division clubs to face off with - and potentially upset - higher-division counterparts.

Advancing Third Round teams will qualify for the Round of 32 to be played from May 6-7, when 16 Major League Soccer clubs enter the Open Cup. The tournament continues to whittle down to an October 1 final.

All Third Round games will broadcast on Paramount+. LouCity-Loudoun was also selected to air on CBS Sports Network.

The 2025 Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money and a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions League. The runner-up will earn $100,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will claim a $25,000 cash prize.

LouCity and Loudoun United are now scheduled to meet at least four times in 2025. In addition to their prior March 22 game and the Open Cup, LouCity travels to play the Virginia-based side on May 31 in group stage play for the USL Jägermeister Cup. The clubs will clash a final time in regular season action on June 25, also at Loudoun.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

Third Round: April 15-16

Round of 32: May 6-7

Round of 16: May 20-21

Quarterfinals: July 8-9

Semifinal: September 16-17

Final: October 1

