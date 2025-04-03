Rowdies Set for Open Cup Clash with FC Naples
April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies are set to enter the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on the road against FC Naples in the Third Round of the historic tournament on Wednesday, April 16 at 7 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
The Open Cup clash will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the Rowdies and FC Naples, who are unbeaten with two wins and two draws through the first four matches of their inaugural USL League season. Naples has already played two rounds in this year's Open Cup, knocking off Sarasota Paradise 2-1 in the First Round and the Little Rock Rangers 3-0 in the Second Round.
The U.S. Open Cup is U.S. Soccer's club championship and has crowned a national champion annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The storied tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament.
Last week, U.S. Soccer and CBS Sports announced a multi-year, multimedia rights agreement to make CBS Sports the exclusive English-language home of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through 2026. CBS Sports will provide live match coverage of the Open Cup across its linear and digital platforms, with every match streaming live on Paramount+. CBS Sports' coverage will include every match from the Third Round of the tournament, beginning April 15, onward to the Final, with select matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule
Third Round: April 15-16
Round of 32: May 6-7
Round of 16: May 20-21
Quarterfinals: July 8-9
Semifinals: Sept. 16-17
Final: Oct. 1
