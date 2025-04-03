Switchbacks Postpone Upcoming Match

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks and the United Soccer League announce postponement of April 5th's match against New Mexico United due to weather conditions. The match will be changed to September 24th, with a kickoff at 7 pm. All tickets purchased for April 5th's match will transfer over to September 24th's match.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.