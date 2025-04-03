Switchbacks Postpone Upcoming Match
April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks and the United Soccer League announce postponement of April 5th's match against New Mexico United due to weather conditions. The match will be changed to September 24th, with a kickoff at 7 pm. All tickets purchased for April 5th's match will transfer over to September 24th's match.
Check out the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 3, 2025
- Rowdies Announce 2025 Theme Nights Schedule - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Switchbacks Postpone Upcoming Match - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- New Mexico United - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Match Rescheduled - New Mexico United
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Louisville City FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- North Carolina FC Home Match Versus Rhode Island Moved to October 18 - North Carolina FC
- United Soccer League Announces BWH Hotels as Official Hotel Partner - USL
- El Paso Locomotive FC Convert Pair of Early Corners En Route to 3-0 Win over Ventura County FC in Second Round of U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks Postpone Upcoming Match
- Marco Micaletto Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 4
- Switchbacks Earn Three Points on the Road against Indy Eleven
- Switchbacks FC Acquire Herbert Endeley on Loan from FC Dallas for 2025 Season
- Justin Dhillon Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 3