United Soccer League Announces BWH Hotels as Official Hotel Partner

April 3, 2025







TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) and BWH® Hotels (BWH) today announced a landmark partnership that will bring together the passion of soccer fans and the hospitality excellence of BWH Hotels, providing exclusive travel benefits and enhanced experiences for USL teams, supporters, and communities across the United States. The sponsorship will make its national debut on Sunday April 6th, 2025, the first national match of the season on the CBS Television Network between San Antonio FC and Phoenix Rising FC, with BWH Hotels featured as the presenting partner for all 100 USL Championship and League One matches on CBS, inclusive of the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo.

As the largest and fastest-growing soccer organization in the United States, the USL offers a comprehensive youth-to-professional pathway for both men and women under one ecosystem. By bringing the rapidly growing sport to local communities across North America, USL and BWH Hotels will continue to fuel the momentum of soccer's rise.

"We are thrilled to bring soccer fans and BWH Hotels together in this unique partnership," said Joelle Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at BWH Hotels. "Over the next four years with events like the Men's and Women's World Cup and the L.A. Olympics, the United States is set to experience a meteoric rise in soccer fandom and growth. As the Official Hotel Partner and Preferred Hotel Supplier for the USL, we look forward to introducing our loyal BWH Hotels guests and visitors alike to the beloved game and our heartfelt approach to hospitality."

As part of this multi-year sponsorship developed and negotiated by BWH Hotels' long-time marketing partner, PMG, and its sports marketing practice, BWH Hotels and USL will activate multi-channel platforms and initiatives to not only reach local soccer communities across North America but also enhance the in-match viewing experience with new, tech-forward features. The Best Western Travel Map, present in all nationally televised games and the first virtual in-game integration of its kind within USL broadcasts, will provide fans with deeper insights into player performance and game dynamics, such as interactive replays and real-time graphics that show where players have traveled throughout the match and their performance, including shot power, speed of runs, and more.

BWH Hotels and the USL are also equally committed to supporting the communities in which they operate, and the 2025 USL season will introduce the Hometown Hero Award, an official USL sanctioned award. The Hometown Hero Award will be presented by BWH Hotels with an on-field celebration at the USL Championship Final in November, recognizing the USL player making a meaningful difference in their hometown both on and off the field. The award will be supported with a content series to spotlight and celebrate players in local USL communities throughout the country.

"This partnership with BWH Hotels is a game-changer for our league, our teams, and, most importantly, our fans," said Josh Keller, EVP of Corporate Development & Partnerships. "As the sport continues to grow, aligning with a hospitality leader like BWH Hotels ensures that our players, supporters, and communities enjoy first-class experiences both on and off the field. We look forward to working together to elevate soccer's impact in local markets and enhance the way fans engage with the game."

In addition to CBS matches, BWH Hotels will also be present across USL broadcasts on ESPN, ESPN+, TUDN, and locally-aired matches throughout the season; as well as digital integrations on the USL mobile app, website, social channels, and more. Throughout the partnership, BWH Hotels is committed to expanding its activation efforts and collaborations with USL players, local teams, youth events, and on-site fan experiences.

